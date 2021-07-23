George Floyd statue in Brooklyn to move to Manhattan after refurbishment

New York (CNN) A statue of George Floyd that has been in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood since Juneteenth will be moved on Monday -- first back to the studio for refurbishment and then to Manhattan's Union Square Park in September as planned, according to Confront Art, the group that produced the statue.

The 6-foot statue was unveiled this summer as part of New York City's Juneteenth celebrations. It was meant to be displayed in Brooklyn for a few weeks before being moved to Manhattan, but it was vandalized days later with black spray paint and the website address of a white nationalist group.

Though volunteers have been working to clean the statue since its defacement, a spokesperson for Confront Art confirmed it will be transported back to the studio for further restoration before making the trip to Union Square.

"I heard the news about the vandalism. I was so proud that I got word that Flatbush held it down," said Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, at a farewell celebration held for the statue on Thursday night. "They really supported us. They looked out for the statue, they looked out for the spirit of my brother."

The NYPD said Friday it did not have any updates regarding the defacement.

