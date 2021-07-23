Mother holds vaccination drive at memorial for her 46-year-old son who died of Covid-19

(CNN) After a Louisiana man who declined to be vaccinated died of Covid-19, his mother organized a vaccine drive at his memorial to help prevent the same outcome befalling other family and friends.

Betty Antoine wanted to encourage people to get inoculated after her son, 46-year-old Baton Rouge resident Brandon Haynes, refused the vaccine and died on June 9.

According to Antoine, her son had argued there was not enough research done on the vaccine. Her son had heart issues, lung problems, and COPD, she said, and had been told by his doctor that he needed to be vaccinated.

"And he loved his doctor to death, but he told her no, he wasn't going to take it," Antoine told CNN.

For her son's memorial service, Antoine requested that family members and friends who had not been vaccinated do so in honor of Haynes.

Read More