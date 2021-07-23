Tennessee to remove bust of Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from state Capitol

(CNN) Tennessee officials voted Thursday to remove the bust of a Ku Klux Klan and Confederate leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from the State Capitol and into the Tennessee State Museum.

"After more than a year in the making, this process has finally come to a close," said Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who voted in favor of the removal.

"I thank the members of the Capitol Commission, Historical Commission and State Building Commission for providing thoughtful input and ensuring confidence in the process. The State Museum provides the full historical context for these figures as we remember our state's rich and complex past."

The vote was 5-2 in favor of the move -- which also includes plans to remove the busts of Admiral David Farragut and Admiral Albert Gleaves -- and followed recommendations by the State Capitol Commission and Historical Commission.

