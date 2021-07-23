Cleveland Indians changing name to Cleveland Guardians

(CNN) The Cleveland Indians are changing their name next season to the Cleveland Guardians, the Major League Baseball club announced Friday morning, after the old moniker drew criticism for decades from Native Americans.

"We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland," team owner and chairman Paul Dolan said in a news release. "Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders."

The Cleveland club will retain its colors, it said. It will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. ET to detail the name change.

How Guardians was chosen

Guardians will be the fifth name in the franchise's 120-year major league history, following the Blues Bronchos and Naps -- though Indians had by far the longest tenure, dating to 1915.

The team surveyed 40,000 fans; conducted 140 hours of interviews with fans, community leaders and staff; and considered more than 1,190 names before choosing Guardians, it said.

'"Guardians' reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge," Dolan said in the news release. "It brings to life the pride Clevelanders take in our city and the way we fight together for all who choose to be part of the Cleveland baseball family.

"While 'Indians' will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and city as we are all Cleveland Guardians."

