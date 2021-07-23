Silver Lake, Oregon (CNN) When crews battling the massive Bootleg Fire saw wind-driven flames race across the treetops, they had one option: retreat.

"We had a running crown fire, which means that the fire has reached the top of the trees and being pushed by the wind" moving at 30 mph, firefighter Eric West told CNN. "We all had to use our escape routes and pull back to a safety zone."

West and other firefighters spoke with a CNN crew in southern Oregon on Thursday about the hazards of battling the Bootleg Fire, which has consumed more than 400,000 acres and turned into the nation's largest active blaze since starting July 6.

The wildfire's growth slowed late this week , due partly to a change in humidity and lighter winds, and it was 40% contained Friday morning, according to InciWeb , a US clearinghouse for wildfire information.

But dry timber and grass should fuel the fire for some time yet, and firefighters won't relish what could come when gusts pick back up.