Aviation enthusiast potentially saves pilot's life after seeing sparks coming from his plane

(CNN) Photographer and aviation enthusiast Ian Simpson has lived in the East Anglia region of England all his life, and one of his favorite things to do is photograph planes at Royal Air Force bases in the area.

But on the morning of July 13, he realized something wasn't quite right as he watched jets taking off at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, about 70 miles northeast of London. The base is run by the US Air Force and is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, the only US Air Force F-15 fighter wing in Europe.

"This plane took off and just before it got to us ... a lot of flames and sparks started coming out the back," Simpson told CNN.

Simpson, who previously worked for Boeing in designing aircraft traffic control procedures, listened to the radio communications between pilot Maj. Grant Thompson and the base to see if any action would be taken, but to his surprise nobody else seemed to have noticed.

When he heard that the aircraft was set to refuel over the North Sea, Simpson realized the pilot was unaware of possible problems with his aircraft.

