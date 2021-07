Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron at the end of the opening ceremony on Friday, July 23.

The best photos from the Tokyo Olympics

An overhead view of Osaka lighting the cauldron. The cauldron was designed in the shape of a cherry blossom.