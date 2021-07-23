Evan Fournier of France goes for the basket past the United States' Draymond Jamal Green during a basketball game on Sunday, July 25. France beat the United States 83-76, snapping a 25-game winning streak.
Eric Gay/AFP/Getty Images

The best photos from the Tokyo Olympics

Updated 11:03 AM ET, Sun July 25, 2021

It's a year later than expected, but the 2020 Summer Olympics are finally here.

Competition is underway in Tokyo, and the first medals were awarded on Saturday.

The opening ceremony was Friday, and thousands of athletes from more than 200 countries were there. But the stadium's seats were mostly empty. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, only a select number of officials and dignitaries were able to attend.

Tokyo is still under a state of emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed the Games by a year, and there are no spectators allowed at any of the city's Olympic venues. Just five of the 42 Olympic venues across Japan will be open to fans. Some athletes have already had to withdraw from the Games because of positive Covid-19 tests.

Here are the most compelling photos we've seen from these Olympics so far.

Mexico's Dallas Escobedo warms up before a softball game against Italy on July 25.
Matt Slocum/AP
American swimmer Chase Kalisz celebrates after winning gold in the 400-meter individual medley on July 25. It was the first medal for the United States in this year's Olympics.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
American gymnast Simone Biles performs on the vault during the qualification round on July 25. The team all-around final is Tuesday, and the Americans will look to defend the gold they won at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira rides a wave during an early heat on July 25. This is the first year that surfing is in the Olympics.
Olivier Morin/Pool/AP
Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a forehand during her first-round match against China's Zheng Saisai on July 25. Osaka won 6-1, 6-4.
Edgar Su/Reuters