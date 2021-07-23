Eric Gay/AFP/Getty Images Evan Fournier of France goes for the basket past the United States' Draymond Jamal Green during a basketball game on Sunday, July 25. France beat the United States 83-76, snapping a 25-game winning streak. The best photos from the Tokyo Olympics

It's a year later than expected, but the 2020 Summer Olympics are finally here.

Competition is underway in Tokyo, and the first medals were awarded on Saturday.

The opening ceremony was Friday, and thousands of athletes from more than 200 countries were there. But the stadium's seats were mostly empty. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, only a select number of officials and dignitaries were able to attend.

Tokyo is still under a state of emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed the Games by a year, and there are no spectators allowed at any of the city's Olympic venues. Just five of the 42 Olympic venues across Japan will be open to fans. Some athletes have already had to withdraw from the Games because of positive Covid-19 tests.

Here are the most compelling photos we've seen from these Olympics so far.