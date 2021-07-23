American swimmer Chase Kalisz celebrates after winning gold in the 400-meter individual medley on Sunday, July 25. It was the first medal for the United States in this year's Olympics.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The best photos from the Tokyo Olympics

Updated 3:51 AM ET, Sun July 25, 2021

It's a year later than expected, but the 2020 Summer Olympics are finally here.

Competition is underway in Tokyo, and the first medals were awarded on Saturday.

The opening ceremony was Friday, and thousands of athletes from more than 200 countries were there. But the stadium's seats were mostly empty. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, only a select number of officials and dignitaries were able to attend.

Tokyo is still under a state of emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed the Games by a year, and there are no spectators allowed at any of the city's Olympic venues. Just five of the 42 Olympic venues across Japan will be open to fans. Some athletes have already had to withdraw from the Games because of positive Covid-19 tests.

Here are the most compelling photos we've seen from these Olympics so far.

American gymnast Simone Biles performs on the vault during the qualification round on July 25. The team all-around final is Tuesday, and the Americans will look to defend the gold they won at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira rides a wave during an early heat on July 25. This is the first year that surfing is in the Olympics.
Olivier Morin/Pool/AP
Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a forehand during her first-round match against China's Zheng Saisai on July 25. Osaka won 6-1, 6-4.
Edgar Su/Reuters
Kimia Alizadeh, a taekwondo athlete representing the Olympic Refugee Team, kicks Iran's Nahid Kiyani Chandeh during her first match on July 25. Alizadeh was born in Iran and became the country's first female athlete to win an Olympic medal when she won bronze at the 2016 Games. But she defected last year amid searing criticism of the regime in Tehran. Alizadeh defeated Chandeh 18-9.
Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images
Marina Nekrasova, a gymnast from Azerbaijan, competes on the uneven bars during the qualification round on July 25.
Morry Gash/AP