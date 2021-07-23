In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work around stock monitoring systems on the trading floor, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. Inflation worries rattled Wall Street on Wednesday, pulling the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 680 points lower and placing the major stock indexes on track for their worst week in more than six months. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

People walk past an AMC and IMAX movie theatre in the theatre district near Broadway on May 6, 2021 in New York City. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Broadway will reopen on September 14, 2021 at one hundred percent capacity, with some tickets going on sale starting today. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: People walk by a GameStop store in Brooklyn on January 28, 2021 in New York City. Markets continue a volatile streak with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 500 points in morning trading following yesterdays losses. Shares of the video game retailer GameStop plunged. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A driver uses the Didi Chuxing ride-hailing app on his smartphone while driving along the street in Beijing on July 2, 2021. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP) (Photo by JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images)

This CEO says leaders need to focus on mental health to boost productivity at work

Economist explains why there are so many job openings

People move through LaGuardia Airport (LGA) before the start of the Fourth of July weekend on July 02, 2021 in New York City.

Specialist Gregg Maloney works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 19, 2021. Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to Sydney that the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world will derail what's been a strong economic recovery. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

New York CNN Business —

It’s been a turbulent week on Wall Street, starting with a massive selloff over worries about the Delta variant. But by Friday, stocks were on track to hit record highs.

On Monday, the market was deep in the red and the Dow (INDU) recorded its worst day since last October. The S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) logged their worst performances since May.

Investors, fearful that rising Covid-19 cases and the more infectious Delta variant would stifle the economic recovery, retreated from stocks and fled to the relative safety of government bonds.

“Although the variant has punctured the ‘vaccine euphoria’ that was prevalent in the market several months ago, investors seem convinced that economies will continue to open up gradually despite the new variant,” said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group, in a note to clients.

And indeed, the market worked on recovering from Monday’s steep losses for the rest of the week. On Friday it’s on track to be better than ever: The S&P and the Nasdaq are both on track to notch new record highs.

As of mid-morning the Dow was trading up 0.4%, or 136 points, about 30 points away from its most recent record. The S&P was up 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

But this doesn’t mean the Delta concerns are entirely shrugged off. The rising cases could mean prolonged disruptions for already strained supply chains.

One thing is for sure: the Delta variant is bringing more uncertainty to the market.

Over the past few weeks, bond yields tumbled as investors poured into the safe haven investment. On Friday, as stocks headed higher, the 10-year US Treasury yield was at 1.28% Friday morning. Bond yields and prices move inversely to each other.

Economic data was mixed Friday. A preliminary reading of IHS Markit’s July purchasing managers’ index showed manufacturing at a record high for the data series, beating economists’ expectations.

But it didn’t look as good on the services front: The advance services PMI underperformed expectations and dropped to a five-month low.