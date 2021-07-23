CNN —

Some people are hard to find gifts for — but the Leo in your life? Probably not one of those people. More likely, you’re having a tough time nailing down the perfect gift for these passionate, enthusiastic and loving individuals.

With birthdays from July 23 to August 22, these lovers of luxury enjoy being the center of attention all year long. And their birthday season is the perfect opportunity to let them know how much they mean to you. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 21 gifts, from a portable karaoke machine to a sun-shaped headboard, that the Leo in your life is sure to love.

Away The Carry-On

Leos can’t resist a bit of drama when it comes to their love lives. For the next time they’re flying to meet up with their international star-crossed lover? Make sure they’re traveling in style with this stylish and super high-quality carry-on suitcase, that we actually named the best carry-on suitcase of 2021.

Leo Hoops ($62; 8otherreasons.com)

8 Other Reasons Leo Hoops

Gold is Leo’s color and metal, which makes gold jewelry a perfect (and auspicious) gift option. These hoops are anything but basic, and feature a striking lion accent and pleather lace detailing.

Born Ready Set ($95, originally $104.99; heyharper.com)

Hey Harper Born Ready Set

Speaking of gold jewelry, necklace stacking is one of the easiest and most eye-catching ways to incorporate timeless accessories into your everyday look. This set features two gorgeous necklaces, each totally waterproof (the brand’s specialty) which is perfect for the summer months.

Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden Wick Candle ($12; target.com)

Target Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden Wick Candle

If you’re looking for a simple but universally loved gift option, this crackling candle is a perfect complement to any Leo’s fire sign. It smells like a blend of vanilla, coconut and orange scents, while the glass exterior and wooden lid add a touch of luxury.

’Monogram’ Quilted Leather French Wallet ($425; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom 'Monogram' Quilted Leather French Wallet

We know Leos love luxury, but it can be hard to find the perfect gift for someone with such high-end taste. If you’re willing to splurge on something they’ll absolutely love, a simple, minimalist wallet is a great way to go. This quilted leather option from Yves Saint Laurent is versatile, luxe and something that’ll be used everyday.

Deco Sun Headboard ($299; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Deco Sun Headboard

Have you ever seen a piece of home decor so perfect for a Leo? This dreamy headboard is perfect for the so-called kings and queens of the celestial jungle, who are ruled by the sun.

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses ($68.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

For the Leo that thinks they’re a bit of a celebrity, a pair of oversized shades is a must. These caramel-colored lenses from Le Specs achieve that expensive look and feel without the high price tag, and reviewers love how high-quality they are.

Varsity Tennis Skirt ($68; aloyoga.com)

Alo Yoga Varsity Tennis Skirt

Chances are the Leo in your life loves to look good even while they work out, which makes a versatile piece like this a great addition to their wardrobe. Pair with a matching polo for what’s a classic combination, or with a unique sports bra for a more fashion-forward take.

Dyson Airwrap ($549.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson Airwrap

If you know a Leo who loves their mane, there’s no hair styling tool that comes close to what the Dyson Airwrap can do. Is it sort of extra? Yes. But do Leos love everything over-the-top? Also yes. With the Airwrap, you can style your hair virtually anyway you can think of, and all the tools you need are included. Dyson’s engineering makes it so you can use less heat on your hair, which means less damage and frizz.

Waffle Robe ($119; parachute.com)

Parachute Waffle Robe

For the Leo who prefers to be the ruler of their own home, this luxurious waffle robe is made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, inspired by the world’s finest spas. It’s extremely soft yet lightweight, making it a perfect option for the warmer months.

Petite Heart Signet Ring ($320; kinnstudio.com)

Kinn Studio Petite Heart Signet Ring

The Leo sign is ruled by the heart, and they’re fittingly well-known for being loving friends, partners, and for wearing their heart on their sleeve. This heart-shaped signet ring is made from 14-karat solid gold, and is inspired by a Claddagh Ring — a traditional Irish ring that represents love, loyalty and friendship.

Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer ($20; tower28beauty.com)

Tower 28 Beauty Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer

For any and all golden hour photo opportunities this summer (which we’re sure the Leo in your life appreciates), this cream bronzer from Tower28 has been a staff favorite. It’s super easy to use, applies flawlessly, and is the perfect way to achieve a healthy, summer glow with minimal product.

Mirror Custom Phone Case ($55; casetify.com)

Casetify Mirror Custom Phone Case

For better or for worse, Leos are known to love their own reflection. And with this mirror phone case, they can take it with them wherever they go. Not only is it protective, it’s also personalizable — so you can tailor the design of the case to their exact style.

Gabbi Bag ($71.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Gabbi Bag

Leos are known to love a good night out, and a solid purse is a must-have when hitting the town. This option isn’t just super stylish, it’s also perfectly practical. It’s roomy enough to fit all your essentials — a phone, keys, wallet and room for some extra small products — while small enough to easily sling over your arm and carry around all night.

The Tulum Swimsuit ($95; andieswim.com)

Andie Swim The Tulum Swimsuit

A perfect swimsuit is a must for the summer months, and this fiery red is a perfect complement to any Leo’s bold and outgoing personality. The cut of this swimsuit is super comfortable for a whole range of activities, from lounging to water sports and everything in between.

Earise T26 Portable Karaoke Machine ($59.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Earise T26 Portable Karaoke Machine

Leos are known for loving the limelight, so why not indulge them with a portable karaoke machine? This compact yet powerful machine is perfect for parties. It works with Bluetooth, comes with an easy to use remote control and sports a long-lasting battery.

Chill Tips in Discoteca ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Chill Tips in Discoteca

These non-toxic, reusable press-on nails aren’t just fun, they’re the easiest way to achieve picture-perfect nails without the steep price tag. The various nail designs available are delightfully playful and chic, and perfect for all the different events the Leo in your life is sure to be attending this summer.

Knotted Headband ($65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Knotted Headband

Embrace your Leo’s royal status with this statement knotted headband — a more wearable crown of sorts. The pattern is bold, eye-catching and sure to garner tons of compliments.

Hollywood Makeup Mirror With Lights ($59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hollywood Makeup Mirror with Lights

Leos are known to be theatrical, so why not indulge them in a glamorous vanity that feels like it belongs in an old school Hollywood dressing room? Despite how it looks, this mirror is anything but old school. It actually sports a touch screen that enables you to adjust the brightness and color mode of the mirror, in addition to a USB charging port.

Giant Dumpling Lamp ($38; smokonow.com)

Smoko Giant Dumpling Lamp

Even though Leos are known for their warmth, everyone could use a little serotonin boost now and again. This dumpling lamp features a soft-light and six different color-changing LED options — just tap to change colors!

Natasha Denona Bronze Eyeshadow Palette ($65; sephora.com)

Sephora Natasha Denona Bronze Eyeshadow Palette

This warm-toned, everyday palette is perfect for summer (and for Leos) since it’s jam-packed with golds, glittering metallics, reds and yellows. And though it may be on the pricier side, there are few eyeshadows more high-quality than those from Natasha Denona, so this palette will last anyone (even the most diligent makeup wearers) ages.