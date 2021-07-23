CNN —

You’ve bought the swimsuit, tote bag, sunglasses, sunscreen, bestseller and flip-flops. But no trip to water is complete without the perfect beach towel. Whether you need it for drying off after splashing in the waves, plan to use it as a cute cover-up when you head to the snack bar or just need a soft place to rest your vacation-minded bones, there are plenty of great options to complete your sand or poolside arsenal.

To get you started, we rounded up some of the most highly rated beach towels online. Let the lounging begin.

Best overall beach towels

Old Navy “Chillin’ All Day” Beach Towel ($10; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Old Navy "Chillin' All Day" Beach Towel

As if there were any question as to how you planned to spend your pool day, this terrycloth towel spells it out with “Chillin’ All Day” printed on a coral tie-dye background. The bestseller gets rave reviews for its quality and affordable price.

Old Navy Striped Beach Towel ($10; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Old Navy Striped Beach Towel

Stripe it rich with this colorful number that’s praised for being both roomy, at 30-by-62 inches, and comfy, made of soft terrycloth.

Sun Squad Cherry Beach Towel ($6; target.com)

Target Sun Squad Cherry Beach Towel

Life really is a bowl of cherries with this 4-star-rated beach towel featuring one of our favorite summer fruits. Brightly colored in soft 100% cotton, it adds a pop of cheery fun to your poolside look.

Sun Squad Cabana Striped Beach Towel ($6; target.com)

Target Sun Squad Cabana Striped Beach Towel

More than 100 reviewers give four stars to this inexpensive, classic striped terry towel that also comes in orange, green and navy.

NovForth Pineapple Beach Towel ($12.90, originally $13.90; amazon.com)

Amazon NovForth Pineapple Beach Towel

There’s so much to love about the pineapple. It signifies hospitality, warmth, friendship … Plus, it’s just delicious. This cute towel pays homage to the tropical fruit with bright yellow pineapples set against gray cabana-style stripes. Made from microfiber, it’s soft, absorbent and dries quickly. Just add a piña colada and you’ll be set for hours on end.

Breakwater Bay Chrissie 2-Piece Beach Towel Set ($41.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Breakwater Bay Chrissie 2-Piece Beach Towel Set

Show a little patriotic pride with this red, white and blue striped beach towel set. With a soft, water-repelling velour on one side and an absorbent terry on the other, these towels measure 64-by-34 inches and get rave reviews for thickness, durability, softness and aesthetics.

Best oversized beach towels

Lakeside Jumbo Pool Towel for Two ($13.48; target.com)

Target Lakeside Jumbo Pool Towel for Two

Get comfy at the beach or pool with this oversized towel that measures 55-by-70 inches, easily fitting two. Made of microfiber, it’s quick-drying and stain-resistant and comes in a vibrant orange stripe.

Laguna Beach Textile Co. Cabana Oversized Beach Towel ($39; amazon.com)

Amazon Laguna Beach Textile Co. Cabana Oversized Beach Towel

Extra large at 70-by-35 inches, plush, soft, durable with reinforced edges and oh-so-pretty in yellow stripes with a seaglass green accent stripe, we can envision ourselves sunbathing on this oversized towel all day long.

Sand & Surf Fringe Claudette Oversized Beach Towel ($51.99; target.com)

Target Sand & Surf Fringe Claudette Oversized Beach Towel

This 60-by-60-inch square 100% cotton towel takes on a fashionable edge with its bold blue print and fringed hem. Use it on the beach during the day and as a blanket in front of the bonfire at night. Reviewers give it 5 stars for its softness, high quality and how well it holds up in the wash.

Sand & Surf Mandala Beach Towel ($69.99; target.com)

Target Sand & Surf Mandala Beach Towel

Make a real splash at the beach or pool with this standout 60-inch round towel that does double duty as a cozy blanket. The 100% cotton geometric mandala-print style with a fun fringed hem gets high marks for being absorbent and moisture-wicking and for being large enough for families to use while lying in the sand.

Lakeside Collection Flamingos Oversized Beach Towel ($26.98; target.com)

Target Lakeside Collection Flamingos Oversized Beach Towel

Heading to the water with your BFF, child or sweetie? Save on beach tote space with one jumbo-sized towel large enough to fit you both. This pink flamingo print on seafoam green stripes screams summer and offers plenty of room at 54-by-68-inches. Multiple 5-star reviews say the colors don’t fade after multiple washes, it’s softer than expected and that it provides ample space for two.

Longshore Tides Tova Stripes Beach Towel ($21.99, originally $29.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Longshore Tides Tova Stripes Beach Towel

You can’t go wrong with classic black and white stripes, as evidenced by this mod oversized beach towel. At 70-by-40-inches, it offers plenty of room and coverage and its velour texture is noted by happy customers for its plushness.

Best kids beach towels

Franco Band and Beach Hooded Towel ($10.98, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Franco Band and Beach Hooded Towel

Is “Baby Shark” on repeat in your house? First, we’re sorry. Second, you’ll earn serious parenting points by giving your kids this cute and colorful towel. Cozy in terrycloth with a hood, it does double-duty as a robe and is just the right size for kids ages 3 to 7. Oh, and if you have any doubts as to its quality, check out the 20,400-plus ratings on Amazon that are nearly all 5 stars.

JoJo Siwa Peace Love Beach Towel ($10; target.com)

Target JoJo Siwa Peace Love Beach Towel

Kids who love the “Dance Moms” star will do a little jig over this bright pink 100% cotton towel with stripes, unicorns, bows and rainbows. With nearly all 5-star reviews, it’s praised as soft, durable and a great gift.

All About Me Beach Towel ($25.99; bedbathandbeyyond.com)

Bed Bath & Beyond All About Me Beach Towel

Your little ones will keep track of their towels at the pool when their names are stitched right on them. These terry towels come in blue, pink and green, measure 30-by-60-inches and come embroidered with any name and initial in your choice of thread colors.

All Mine! Personalized Beach Towel ($30.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Bed Bath & Beyond All Mine! Personalized Beach Towel

Looking for a great gift? This bold navy beach towel is emblazoned with your child’s name either in bright alternating colors or softer greens and blues. It gets high marks for its absorption, size, quality and softness.

Athaelay Mermaid Hooded Beach Towel ($13.99, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Athaelay Mermaid Hooded Beach Towel

Um, excuse us, Miss Glamazon. If the little one in your life is princess-obsessed, particularly when it comes to Ariel, this hooded mermaid towel will make a huge, well, splash. It fits kids ages 1 to 5 and can also be used as a poncho or bathrobe. Our guess? You’ll have to pry it off them.

PersonalizedCornerUS Personalized Dinosaur Kids Beach Towel ($30; etsy.com)

Etsy PersonalizedCornerUS Personalized Dinosaur Kids Beach Towel

Add the name of your future paleontologist to this dinosaur-printed beach towel for a perfect summer gift. The style gets 5-star reviews for quality, super-fast shipping, softness and bright colors. Measuring 35-by-70 inches, it’ll provide your little ones more than enough coverage (and, bonus, they won’t lose it at camp or swimming lessons!).

Best Turkish beach towels

Kalkedon Towels Turkish Towel ($16.95; etsy.com)

Etsy Kalkedon Towels Turkish Towel

Versatile, quick-drying and with more than 20 color options available, we’re smitten with these pretty 100% Turkish cotton towels. With a 5-star average rating and more than 18,000 sales, the towels are noted for their quality, beautiful colors and full-body length. Looking for a beach-themed party favor? This is it.

WetCat Turkish Beach Towel ($21.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon WetCat Turkish Beach Towel

We’re tempted to pick this chic Turkish beach towel up in several colors (it comes in 31 shades). It’s thin weight makes it perfect for tossing in a pool tote and it’s touted for being absorbent yet fast-drying, holding its color after several washes and super softness.

Mebian Turkish Beach Towel ($20.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mebian Turkish Beach Towel

Imported from Turkey, this 100% Turkish cotton beach towel is just the thing for the sand, pool, spa, gym or shower at home. We love it in this orange, beige and fuchsia pattern, but it also comes in eight other color combos and prints. Reviewers say it gets softer with each washing, is thin without seeming to wimpy and also works great as a blanket or throw.

Linum Home Textiles Herringbone Turkish Beach Towel ($26.99; target.com)

Target Linum Home Textiles Herringbone Turkish Beach Towel

Fast-drying and eco-friendly, this 100% hand-loomed Turkish cotton towel has a herringbone weave pattern, is lightweight and measures 69-by-38 inches, making it perfect for the pool, picnic or as a sarong.

Convertible Turkish Towel-Shoulder Bag ($45; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Convertible Turkish Towel-Shoulder Bag

Love a good two-fer? This luxe Turkish towel is handmade, comes in a sophisticated blue and white herringbone stripe and, best of all, folds up neatly into its own boho-inspired cross-body bag. Rave reviews site great quality, soft fabric and plenty of compliments.

Wholesale Towels Turkish Beach Towels ($9.50; etsy.com)

Etsy Wholesale Towels Turkish Beach Towels

At less than $10 a pop, these lovely 100% Turkish cotton towels are worth a closer look. In more than a dozen colors (and the option to personalize), they measure 70-by-40 inches and are noted for their quick shipping time, pretty patterns, softness and durability.

Read more about Turkish towels here.