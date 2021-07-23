Ancient viruses dating back 15,000 years found in Tibetan glacier

(CNN) Scientists have discovered previously unknown viruses dating from 15,000 years ago in ice samples taken from a glacier in the Tibetan plateau.

The viruses are unlike any that have been cataloged by scientists before, according to a study published earlier this week in the journal Microbiome

A team including climate scientists and microbiologists from Ohio State University took two ice cores from the summit of the Guliya ice cap, at 22,000 feet above sea level, in western China in 2015.

The ice core was 1,017 feet deep, the study's lead author, microbiologist Zhiping Zhong, told CNN on Thursday. It was then cut into sections three feet long and four inches in diameter.

The team then analyzed the ice and found 33 viruses, at least 28 of which were previously unknown to science and had survived because they were frozen.

Read More