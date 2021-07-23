UK sanctions Equatorial Guinea leader's son over 'lavish lifestyle' spending

(CNN) Britain on Thursday sanctioned the son of Equatorial Guinea's president for misappropriating millions of dollars which London said was spent on luxury mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove worn by Michael Jackson.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Teodoro Obiang Mangue, who is also vice president of Equatorial Guinea, had participated in "corrupt contracting arrangements and soliciting bribes, to fund a lavish lifestyle inconsistent with his official salary as a government minister."

The Equatorial Guinea government did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Britain said Obiang had bought a $100 million mansion in Paris, a $38 million private jet, a luxury yacht, and dozens of luxury vehicles including Ferraris, Bentleys and Aston Martins.

The foreign ministry said he also bought "a collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia including a $275,000 crystal-covered glove that Jackson wore on his "Bad" tour.