Wildfires have erupted across the globe, scorching places that rarely burned before

(CNN) Yakuts in Russian Siberia is known as the world's coldest city . In a place where even an exposed nose during the winter months can cause biting pain, people are accustomed to taking precautions against freezing temperatures, including spending extra time in the morning to dress in many layers.

Firefighters in both countries, as well as British Columbia in Canada, are fighting a near-impossible battle to smother the infernos with water bombs and hoses, and preventing their spread by digging firebreaks.

The smoke in the republic of Yukutia in Siberia was so thick on Tuesday that reconnaissance pilot Svyatoslav Kolesov couldn't do his job. There was no way he could fly his plane in such poor visibility.

Kolesov is a senior air observation post pilot in the far eastern Russian region of Yakutia. This part of Siberia is prone to wildfires, with large parts of the region covered in forests. But Kolesov told CNN the blazes are different this year.

"New fires have appeared in the north of Yakutia, in places where there were no fires last year and where it had not burned at all before," he said.

Kolesov is seeing first hand what scientists have been warning about for years. Wildfires are becoming larger and more intense and they are also happening in places that aren't used to them.

"The fire season is getting longer, the fires are getting larger, they're burning more intensely than ever before," said Thomas Smith, an assistant professor in Environmental Geography at the London School of Economics.

Employees of the forest protection service Yakutlesresurs rest as they dig a firebreak moat to stop a fire outside Magaras village in Yakutia.

Many factors, like poor land management, play a role in wildfires, but climate change is making them more frequent and intense. Most of Europe, the Western US, southwest Canada and some regions of South America experienced drier-than-average conditions in June, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, making tinderboxes of forests.

The wildfires in Yakutia have consumed more than 6.5 million acres since the beginning of the year,​ according to figures published by the country's Aerial Forest Protection Service. That's nearly 5 million football fields.

In Oregon, eight fires have burned nearly 475,000 acres so far, in a fire season officials said was unlike any they've seen before. The Bootleg Fire is so large and generating so much energy and extreme heat that it's creating its own clouds and thunderstorms.

The Canadian province of British Columbia declared an emergency due to wildfires there effective Wednesday. Nearly 300 active wildfires have been reported in the province.

Fire Mitigation and Education Specialist Ryan Berlin (L) and Bob Dillon watch the Bootleg Fire smoke cloud from Dillon's home in Beatty, Oregon, on July 16, 2021.

The Bootleg Fire illuminates the sky at night near Bly in Oregon on July 16.

The wildfires are part of a vicious climate cycle. Not only is climate change stoking the fires, but their burning releases even more carbon into the atmosphere, which worsens the crisis.

Some scientists say this year's fires are particularly bad.

"Already by mid July, the total estimated emissions is higher than a lot of previous years' totals for summer periods, so that's showing that this is a very persistent problem," said Mark Parrington, senior scientist at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

He said Yakutia has been experiencing high-intensity fires continuously since the last few days of June.

"If I look at the time series, we see sort of equivalent levels of intensity, but for not for three weeks, you know, I think the longest one prior was maybe a couple of weeks or 10 days or something like that, so much more isolate," he said, adding that the fire season usually lasts until mid August, so it's likely the fires could continue.