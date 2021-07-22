This story was excerpted from the July 23 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) It's often said that each US president is the direct antidote to the excesses of his predecessor.

You might have noticed that Donald Trump -- who made his name by literally splashing it across apartment blocks, hotels, airliners, steaks and pretty much anything else that could be sold -- was not the humblest president in US history. He was forever boasting about how smart he was, awarding himself A grades for his often-questionable performance -- for instance, on the pandemic -- and boasting falsely that no president before him had achieved what he did.

Joe Biden is just the opposite. In a clear reaction to the Trump years, he's made the presidency less noisy and attention-grabbing.

Biden's humility was on display throughout the CNN town hall in Ohio on Wednesday night when he spoke about his administration's pandemic response. "One of the things that we're doing is what I've done -- we've done, excuse me -- my team has done," the President said. Later the ex-senator and former vice president argued that he was a foreign policy expert -- but in the most modest way. "I've had a lot of experience internationally. And I mean that -- not good or bad, just I have," he said.

Biden said his recent first foreign trip had made him realize his new status -- but he avoided puffing his own ego. "The only place I have felt like what the office connotes is when I went to Europe and watched the rest of the heads of state react to me -- not me, because I'm the President of the United States of America," Biden said.

