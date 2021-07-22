The week in 32 photos

Firefighters with the US Forest Service monitor the Tamarack Fire just outside of the center of Markleeville, California, on Saturday, July 17. Dozens of large wildfires are raging across the western United States as the region experiences a historic and unrelenting drought. Jungho Kim/Zuma

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA title on Wednesday, July 20. He scored 50 points in the title-clinching game against Phoenix, lifting the Bucks to their first championship in 50 years. Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports

Mark and Jeff Bezos show the words "Hi Mom" written on their hands as they briefly fly into space on Tuesday, July 20. They were two of the four people aboard the New Shepard, the rocket ship made by Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin. The company plans to use the ship to take wealthy thrill-seekers on high-flying joy rides in the months and years to come. Blue Origin

"Titane" director Julia Ducournau, left, hugs award presenter Sharon Stone after the film won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, July 17. At right is film director Spike Lee, who was the jury president at this year's festival. He accidentally revealed the winner earlier in the ceremony. Eric Gaillard/Reuters

American gymnast Simone Biles practices in Tokyo on Thursday, July 22. She is among the marquee athletes to watch in this year's Summer Olympics. Gregory Bull/AP

Cars sit in floodwaters after heavy rain in Zhengzhou, China, on Wednesday, July 21. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Zhengzhou, a city of 12.6 million on the banks of the Yellow River. AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden, at left with CNN's Don Lemon, participates in a town-hall event in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 21. He answered questions on a wide range of pressing issues, including voting rights, the economy and vaccine hesitancy. Maddie McGarvey for CNN

Journalists in New Delhi light candles and pay tribute to Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui on Saturday, July 17. The Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer was killed the day before as he chronicled fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban. Altaf Qadri/AP

The Manhattan skyline is seen behind a man skating in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, July 20. Smoke from western wildfires stretched all the way to the East Coast this week, contributing to New York City's worst air quality in 15 years. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Ryad Merhy punches Zhaoxin Zhang during their cruiserweight title fight on Saturday, July 17. Merhy retained his WBA title after stopping his opponent in the eighth round. Yves Herman/Reuters

A help-desk officer stands behind a plastic barrier at the Olympic press center in Tokyo on Thursday, July 22. Tokyo is still under a state of emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed the Games by a year. John Minchillo/AP

A cemetery worker digs graves for Covid-19 victims at a cemetery in Bogor, Indonesia, on Thursday, July 22. Indonesia is now the epicenter for the pandemic in Asia. Aditya Aji/AFP/Getty Images

People drink on the dance floor of The Piano Works in London's Farringdon district early on Monday, July 19. The country's Covid-19 restrictions were lifted at midnight. Alberto Pezzali/AP

Golfer Collin Morikawa kisses the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship in Sandwich, England, on Sunday, July 18. It is the second major title for the 24-year-old American, who won the PGA Championship last year. David Cannon/R&A/Getty Images

Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Monday, July 19. Normally around 2 million Muslims descend on Mecca, Islam's holiest city, to take part in the Hajj. But because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only about 60,000 were expected to attend this year. Amr Nabil/AP

US President Joe Biden, left, laughs at a joke made by quarterback Tom Brady, who was visiting the White House along with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates on Tuesday, July 20. One of Brady's jokes was about those who continue to deny that Biden won the 2020 election. "Not a lot of people think that we could have won (the Super Bowl). In fact, I think about 40% of people still don't think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?" Brady said to laughter. Biden responded, "I understand that." Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sacrificial animals are sold in Chennai, India, ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha on Saturday, July 17. Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

US Rep. Joyce Beatty, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, is among those arrested Thursday, July 15, while participating in a voting-rights protest that culminated in a march inside the Senate Hart Office Building atrium. "I stand in solidarity with the Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote," Beatty said in a statement posted to her Twitter account after her arrest. "We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us." Rod Lamkey/CNP/Sipa

Rodolfo Vieira gets Dustin Stoltzfus to submit during their UFC bout in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 17. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

People rest after cleaning up flood debris in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, on Monday, July 19. More than 200 people were killed in the severe flooding that hit western Europe last week, and many others are still missing. Bram Janssen/AP

Annastacia Palaszczuk, the premier of Australia's Queensland state, holds a card in Tokyo after Brisbane, Australia, was officially announced as the host city for the 2032 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, July 21. Toru Hanai/Pool/AP

A Syrian brown bear is sedated and examined by members of the animal welfare group Four Paws on Sunday, July 18. Two of the bears are being transferred from a private Lebanese zoo to a wildlife sanctuary in the United States. The zoo was no longer able to provide the bears with proper food and medical care. Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images

Workers dry bamboo sticks at a manufacturing factory in Ji'an, China, on Friday, July 16. Deng Heping/VCG/Getty Images

Fans take cover during a Washington Nationals baseball game after gunshots were heard on Saturday, July 17. The shooting took place outside the stadium, and three people were hurt. Nick Wass/AP

A man touches a portrait of the late Haitian President Jovenel Moise outside a cathedral in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, where a memorial service was held on Thursday, July 22. Moise was assassinated earlier this month during an attack on his private residence. Matias Delacroix/AP

Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pilot and one of the "Mercury 13" women who trained to go to space in the 20th century but never got to fly, exits a Blue Origin capsule after flying to space on Tuesday, July 20. She was one of four people on the New Shepard rocket ship that went on an 11-minute supersonic joy ride. The others were Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos; Bezos' brother, Mark; and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who was Blue Origin's first paying customer. Funk and Daemen are now the oldest and youngest people, respectively, ever to travel to space. Blue Origin

People wearing protective masks walk along a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo on Thursday, July 22. Tokyo is under a state of emergency until August 22. Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Cyclist Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during the last stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 18. The Slovenian won the race for the second straight year. Daniel Cole/AP

US Rep. Liz Cheney speaks to reporters outside the US Capitol on Wednesday, July 21. Cheney blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's decision to pull all Republicans from the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Dead fish are seen in an estuary after a chemical spill in Durban, South Africa, on Saturday, July 17. The cause of the spill is under investigation, Reuters reported. Rogan Ward/Reuters

Jewish worshippers sleep at the Western Wall in Jerusalem during Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, on Sunday, July 18. Amir Cohen/Reuters