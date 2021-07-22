Teachers: What's going through your head as another school year starts?

(CNN) This fall, back-to-school will look a little different for teachers, many who'll be back in the classroom and won't have to depend on Zoom lectures, masks and social distancing.

Teachers: What are your challenges and concerns as you get ready for the new school year?

What don't people know about what teachers are experiencing right now? What worries you most about the coming school year? Share your thoughts with us and we may follow up for a CNN story.