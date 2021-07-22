A 14-year-old girl drowned at a Cincinnati-area amusement park, officials say

(CNN) A 14-year-old girl from Ohio drowned this week at a Cincinnati-area amusement park, officials said.

The teen had gone under water around 5 p.m., and someone called emergency responders to say she was drowning, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, medics and park staff were trying to find the teen. A lifeguard found her at about 5:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Medics began treatment after the girl was pulled from the water. A helicopter took the teen to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

