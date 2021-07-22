New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died following bicycle crash

(CNN) New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died, five days after being involved in a bicycling crash, the Knapp family announced on Thursday. He was 58.

Nicknamed " Knapper, " he "was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad," the family said i n a statement.

"Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one," the statement says. "So this is it...'Live every day as if it's your last, and love those around you like it won't last!'"

Knapp collided with a single motorist on Saturday in California, according to the San Ramon Police Department. After a preliminary investigation, authorities said they do not suspect drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the incident. Police said the driver of the vehicle cooperated with the investigation.

San Ramon is about 30 miles east of Oakland.

