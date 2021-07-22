Georgia family mourns 'most loving, joyous' 5-year-old boy who died from Covid-19

(CNN) A family in Georgia is mourning after a 5-year-old boy -- described as someone who had "nothing but pure love" -- died just days after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Wyatt Gibson suffered a stroke and died on July 16 in a Chattanooga, Tennessee, hospital where he'd been intubated because he was having trouble breathing and his oxygen levels were low, his godmother Amanda Summey told CNN.

He was a healthy child, and his parents thought he had just had mild food poisoning or a stomach bug when first got sick, according to a statement written by the family.

The family said they noticed that Wyatt's tongue was white on July 12, and rushed him to their local emergency room where he was diagnosed with strep, staph and Covid-19.

"There are no words," Wyatt's mom Alexis Gibson wrote on Facebook . "Wyatt was nothing but pure love and the perfect overload of happiness. We see you everywhere we look Bitty Wy and I still feel you holding my hand."