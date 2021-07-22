3 indicted for attempted murder and assault of an Illinois police officer during traffic stop

(CNN) A routine traffic stop in a Chicago suburb turned violent after a driver and two passengers allegedly assaulted the police officer by beating and strangling him.

On Wednesday, Aurora, Illinois, officials announced that Sheba Taylor, 26, Jennifer Taylor, 24, and Paul Sherrod Taylor, 28, had been indicted by a grand jury on charges that included felony attempted murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said the officer, identified in court indictment records obtained by CNN as Joaquin Miranda, was treated after the June 21 incident, released from the hospital, and is back on duty during a news conference.

In response to a question, the chief said she didn't know if "you can argue that it (race) plays a part," noting that the officer who pulled over the three Black defendants for a traffic infraction was Hispanic.

"A minor infraction that likely would have resulted in a citation at most, turned into an officer fighting for his life," Ziman said.

Read More