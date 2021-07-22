Atlanta students must wear masks when school starts, district says

(CNN) Atlanta Public Schools, one of the nation's first districts to begin its school year next month, will require masks for all students and teachers in school and on buses, the district announced Thursday.

The announcement comes despite Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's rolling back such measures in an executive order.

The universal mask wearing protocol will start as the new school year begins on August 5, according to the announcement.

Factors that the district considered include the rise of the Delta variant and that children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccines.

Only about 18% of eligible students in the district are fully vaccinated, officials said, citing Fulton County Board of Health data, and "approximately 58% of district employees have indicated that they are fully vaccinated or plan to be," the district said.