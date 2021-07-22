Now playing
02:29
'Outrageous' used car prices amid highest inflation in 13 years
A self-driving vehicle from Mobileye's autonomous test fleet sits parked in front of the Manhattan Bridge in June 2021. Mobileye tests its technology in complex urban areas in preparation for future driverless services. (Credit: Mobileye, an Intel Company)
Mobileye
A self-driving vehicle from Mobileye's autonomous test fleet sits parked in front of the Manhattan Bridge in June 2021. Mobileye tests its technology in complex urban areas in preparation for future driverless services. (Credit: Mobileye, an Intel Company)
Now playing
00:56
See the first self-driving car to take a spin on NYC streets
Nimai Malle
Now playing
02:36
Watch the new Ford Bronco go way off road
Ferrari
Now playing
01:09
See Ferrari's new plug-in hybrid
The Airstream Interstate 24X is the camper makers first all-terrain van
Airstream
The Airstream Interstate 24X is the camper makers first all-terrain van
Now playing
01:33
Check out Airstream's first all-terrain adventure van
Now playing
01:02
Meet the Maverick, Ford's compact $20k truck
Now playing
01:03
This boat-inspired Rolls-Royce could be the most expensive new car ever
The new electric Ford F-150 Lightning
Gabe Ramirez, CNN
The new electric Ford F-150 Lightning
Now playing
01:59
Check out the new electric Ford F-150 Lightning
The new all-electric Mercedes-EQS
Mercedes-Benz AG
The new all-electric Mercedes-EQS
Now playing
01:05
See the new all-electric EQS luxury sedan from Mercedes
The all wheel-drive, electric Nobe GT100
Nobe Cars
The all wheel-drive, electric Nobe GT100
Now playing
01:27
These tiny cars are cute and easy to park. Will anyone want them?
GM unveils new electric Hummer SUV
GM
GM unveils new electric Hummer SUV
Now playing
00:55
The Hummer electric SUV is coming
Canoo
Now playing
00:59
See this Tesla competitor's new electric pickup
McLaren
Now playing
01:23
The McLaren Artura is an electric hybrid with the speed of a supercar
Now playing
01:01
See Porsche's 911 GT3 on the racetrack
Now playing
01:24
See Ford's new Raptor F-150 in action
Natalia V. Osipova
Now playing
02:28
Review: The Ghost is more modest and simple, but it's still a Rolls-Royce
CNN —  

For months, used car prices have been soaring at an unprecedented rate. That has led to some strange situations, like people selling used pickup trucks for more than they bought them for a year ago and even cars with more than 100,000 miles gaining a lot in value.

But two new reports indicate that things may be starting to cool off.

Wholesale used car prices – what car dealers pay for the cars they sell to customers – fell in the first two weeks of July, while used vehicle inventories at dealerships increased, according to Cox Automotive.

Reno, Pennsylvania, USA July 2, 2021 Carvel's Auto Sales, a used car dealership along State Route 62 on a sunny summer day
Shutterstock
Reno, Pennsylvania, USA July 2, 2021 Carvel's Auto Sales, a used car dealership along State Route 62 on a sunny summer day

Old cars with more than 100,000 miles are worth real money now

In addition, the retail price of used cars – the amount consumers pay – has continued to increase, but at a slower pace over the past month, according to a separate Cox Automotive report. While it’s not certain yet, Cox Automotive analysts think retail prices will start coming down over the coming weeks.

Getting all the way back to normal will still take a long time, however, said Charlie Chesbrough, a senior economist at Cox Automotive.

Used car prices have been driven to extremes, thanks to a combination of demand from consumers wary of taking public transportation and a major shortage in the computer chips needed to make new cars.

The average price of a used car in the United States passed $25,000 for the first time ever at the end of June, a 26% increase from the year before and up 29% from two years ago.

Wholesale used car prices are also beginning to taper off. According to a recent Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index report, wholesale used car prices, overall, are still up almost 25% compared to a year ago. But, in the first weeks of July, prices dropped 1.7% compared to the month before.

These price comparisons are statistically adjusted for the differing mix of vehicles sold and for normal seasonal fluctuations, according to Cox.

“The latest trends in the key indicators suggest wholesale used vehicle values will continue to see a similar amount of depreciation in the days ahead,” the report said.

Manheim, a subsidiary of Cox Automotive, is America’s largest seller of wholesale used vehicles to auto dealers.

Vehicles for sale at a Ford Motor Co. dealership in Colma, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. With dwindling inventory over the last three months, U.S. auto sales has taken a sharp turn for the worse.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Vehicles for sale at a Ford Motor Co. dealership in Colma, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. With dwindling inventory over the last three months, U.S. auto sales has taken a sharp turn for the worse.

Here's why car prices are so high, and why that matters

While the used car market is no longer at a full rolling boil, it will take some time for ordinary car shoppers to notice a difference, Chesbrough said.

“This frenzy to acquire inventory is backing off a little bit so the price is starting to come down a little bit,” Chesbrough said. “That generally means that, four to eight weeks from now, on the retail side, we should see the froth come down a little bit, a little bit less upward pressure.”

Used car prices still aren’t expected to return to anywhere near what they were before the coronavirus pandemic anytime soon, he said.

“My sense is that given the supply shortage on the new [car] side, we’re looking at a used market that’s going to be constrained for supply for the foreseeable future,” he said, “and those prices are going to remain elevated as a result.”