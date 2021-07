With Tokyo 2020 overshadowed by Covid-19, athletes are left to bring light to troubled Olympics

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird (United States): If the US women's basketball team wins gold — as it has in every Olympics since 1996 — then Taurasi, left, and Bird will become the first basketball players of any gender to win five Olympic gold medals. The two guards are two of the greatest women's basketball players of all time. Taurasi, 39, is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. Bird, 40, is the league's all-time leader in assists.

Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record this summer when he finished the 400-meter hurdles in 46.70 seconds. It was the longest-standing record in men's track. Warholm, 25, has dominated the event over the last few years, winning the last two world titles.

The US women's soccer team is packed with superstars, including Rose Lavelle, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan. But it's impossible to take your eyes off Rapinoe, who scored the game-winning goal in the 2019 World Cup final and was named the tournament's best player. The 36-year-old has also been an outspoken advocate for equality and inclusivity.

Ariarne Titmus (Australia): The biggest threat to Katie Ledecky's dominance in the pool could be Titmus, a 20-year Australian nicknamed the "Terminator." Titmus defeated Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle two years ago at the World Championships. Ledecky was battling a stomach virus at the time, but Titmus has only gotten better since then. She nearly broke Ledecky's 400-meter world record in June, finishing just .44 seconds off the pace.

For the first time since 2008, baseball is back at the Olympics. Unfortunately, baseball-crazy Japan will not be able to cheer on the national team in person, as all Olympic spectators have been banned because of Covid-19. Tanaka, a former New York Yankee who made two All-Star teams, now plays professionally in Japan with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles. The 32-year-old is one of the most well-known names on a team that includes pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, shortstop Hayato Sakamato and outfielder Seiyka Suzuki. Major League Baseball players are not competing in Tokyo.

Kevin Durant (United States): Team USA has dominated men's basketball since 1992, when NBA players were first allowed to play and the "Dream Team" became a global phenomenon. The Americans have won the last three gold medals and six of the last seven — only coming up short in 2004. Durant, 32, is one of two returning players from the team that won in 2016, and he'll be looked to for leadership and scoring. Durant led the team in scoring in 2016, and he averaged 34.3 points in the NBA playoffs this year.

Ryo Kiyuna (Japan): Kiyuna is from the island of Okinawa, which is considered the birthplace of karate, and he is one of the favorites to win gold as the sport appears at the Olympics for the first time. The 31-year-old competes in the kata event, which is a solo discipline where the athletes demonstrate various forms.

Fraser-Pryce, right, is looking to become the first woman to win the 100-meter dash at three different Olympics. The 5-foot-1 "Pocket Rocket" finished third in 2016 after winning gold in 2008 and 2012, but she rebounded to win the event at the 2019 World Championships. And in June, she clocked a time of 10.63 seconds, which is the second-fastest 100 time ever for a woman. If the 34-year-old wins gold in Tokyo, she would be the oldest person to win an individual Olympic sprint.

Zhu Ting (China): Zhu is the captain of China's indoor volleyball team, which won Olympic gold five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. The 6-foot-6 outside hitter is 26 years old, but she's already considered one of the greatest volleyball players of all time.

Hend Zaza (Syria): At 12 years old, Zaza is expected to be the youngest Olympian in Tokyo — and the fifth-youngest person ever to compete in the Olympics. The table-tennis player actually qualified in February 2020 when she was just 11. Because of the country's civil war, she hasn't been able to enter many tournaments, her coach has said.

Kipchoge, the only person to complete a marathon in under two hours, is a legend in the sport. The 36-year-old won Olympic gold in 2016 and is one of the favorites to win in Tokyo.

Manuel made history in 2016 when she became the first African American woman to win gold in an individual swimming event. She won't be able to defend her crown in the 100-meter freestyle, as she wasn't able to qualify this time around, but she will be competing in the 50-meter freestyle. The 24-year-old also medaled in two relays in 2016.

The 13-year-old skateboarder lives up to her name, soaring through the air when she competes in the park event. Sky, Britain's youngest-ever summer Olympian, is ranked third in the world in park skateboarding. Her Olympic qualification finished an inspiring comeback story: Last year, she fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during training. Sky also was born in Japan. Her mother is Japanese and her father is British.

Shi Tingmao (China): China's diving teams have been dominating Olympic competitions since 1984, taking home 40 gold medals out of a possible 56. Shi, 29, won two golds in 2016 and will look to add to that tally before calling it a career. She's owned the 3-meter springboard events since 2015, rarely losing an event.

Sport climbing is one of four sports making their Olympic debut this year, and Garnbret, 22, is one of the best sport climbers on the planet. The 2019 World Cup champion is heavily favored to win gold.

Caeleb Dressel (United States): Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, has called it a career. But Dressel might be the next big thing in men's swimming. The 24-year-old has already got two Olympic gold medals, and he's the world-record holder in the 100-meter butterfly. He'll be racing in that event as well as the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle.

Felix kisses her daughter, Camryn, at the US Olympic trials in June. Felix, 35, is the only female track-and-field athlete to win six Olympic gold medals, and she also has three silvers. If she wins a medal in Tokyo, she would stand alone as the most decorated female track star in Olympic history. Over the past few years, Felix has been an advocate for change, whether it be taking part in Black Lives Matter protests or standing up for maternal protections in contracts. This is her fifth Olympic Games.

Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics. Hubbard, 43, competed in men's weightlifting competitions before transitioning in 2013. She has been eligible to compete in the Olympics since 2015, when the International Olympic Committee issued new guidelines that allow any transgender athlete to compete as a woman provided their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before their first competition, according to Reuters.

Stephanie Gilmore (Australia): Surfing makes its Olympic debut this year, and the highly decorated Gilmore will be one of the favorites on the women's side. The 33-year-old has won more world titles — seven — than any of her competitors. She'll be looking to beat out American Carissa Moore, the current world champ.

Noah Lyles (United States): Lyles, center, is the current world champion in the 200 meters and many people's favorite to win the event at the Olympics, which Usain Bolt won in each of the past three Games. Bolt's retirement also opens the door for a new 100-meter champion. Lyles, 23, was expected to compete in that event, too, but he finished seventh at the US Olympic trials and failed to qualify. The winner of that race, Trayvon Bromell, is now among the favorites there.

Nyjah Huston (United States): Skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo, and Huston is one of the sport's icons. The 26-year-old, who has nearly 5 million followers on Instagram, has won three of the last four world titles in the street category. He's also won the most street medals in X Games history.

Katie Ledecky (United States): Ledecky was one of the biggest stars of 2016, winning five Olympic golds and setting two world records — one in the 400-meter freestyle and one in the 800-meter freestyle. She was the first swimmer since 1968 to win the 200-, 400- and 800-meter freestyles at the same Olympics, and she will be looking to defend all of those titles in Tokyo. She will also be favored in the 1,500-meter freestyle, which is making its debut this year on the women's side. Ledecky, 24, has broken 14 world records during her illustrious career.

Osaka, one of the biggest stars in tennis, recently made headlines when she withdrew from the French Open, citing her mental health. The four-time major winner also sat out Wimbledon. But the 23-year-old will be competing in her home country for the Olympics.

American gymnast Simone Biles is the defending Olympic champion in the individual all-around, and if the high-flying 24-year-old wins in Tokyo she will be the first woman to repeat since Vera Caslavska in 1968. Many consider Biles to be the greatest gymnast of all time. Over the past few years, she has astounded us with never-before-seen moves; there are now four original skills that are named after her. And earlier this year she became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault in competition.

Tokyo CNN —

The Covid-19 pandemic has loomed large over the Tokyo Olympics ever since last year’s postponement, shaping a Games the like of which has never been seen before.

When the opening ceremony gets underway on Friday, it will put an end to months of speculation over whether the Olympics would be even able to go ahead, as well as prompting further questions about how Covid-19 could shape the weeks to come.

Tokyo 2020 will host about 11,000 athletes – representing more than 200 countries – and they will be staying in 21 residential buildings.

However, not all of these athletes will be in Tokyo for the whole duration of the Games. Organizers say athletes will be expected to arrive in the Olympic Village five days prior to their competition and depart a maximum of two days after.

Even so that presents a significant logistical headache for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the local organizing committee.

Added to that is the longstanding resistance to staging the Olympics among the Japanese public.

“The recent polls constantly show 60 to 80% Japanese public are opposing the Games,” Satoko Itani, associate professor of sports, gender and sexuality at Kansai University in Japan, tells CNN Sport.

“Their main concern is Covid-19, but there is also an increasing frustration and anger towards the attitudes and glaring disrespect to people’s lives here by the IOC, the Japanese government, and the organizing committee.”

When contacted by CNN, the IOC referenced president Thomas Bach’s comments at a press conference in Tokyo last Saturday: “Even in Japan, there was never 100% support of the Olympics Games … this is part of democracy, you will always have different opinions,” said Bach.

03:44 - Source: CNN The Tokyo Olympics: A Summer Games like no other

“That such a discussion is becoming more heated and more emotional in the situation of a pandemic is something we have to understand.”

He later added that he wanted to give the public confidence in the organizers’ “strict Covid measures.”

The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee did not immediately respond to CNN’s request to comment.

’If you can’t execute the plan, then the plan is no good’

Thursday saw Tokyo record 1,979 new Covid cases, the highest since January 15, and as of Thursday, there have so far been 91 positive cases linked to the Games as those arriving in Tokyo undergo a rigorous testing program.

“The frequent testing is going to mean that we’re going to continue to see cases as they emerge, which is the way the system should work,” Tara Kirk Sell, a former Olympic swimmer for the USA and now assistant at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, tells CNN Sport of organizers’ plans to contain the virus.

“The real question that remains is: will these measures be put in place in a way that makes them work? It’s all about implementation. If you can’t execute the plan, then the plan is no good.”

Earlier in July, a decision was made not to have spectators at venues in Tokyo and several other prefectures, while 85% of athletes participating have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images A journalist sits at the Covid-19 testing area of the Olympic media center in Tokyo.

A whole host of countermeasures have been put in place, such as rules around mask wearing, personal hygiene, social distancing in and around venues and the Olympic Village – where most of athletes are accommodated – and an app to log the health status of attendees.

Athletes have strict arrival and departure dates around their events and can only leave the village to go to Games venues and other limited locations. Media commitments have also been reduced.

Bach has called Tokyo the “best ever prepared city” to host the Games, and that organizers have spared no effort in making sure the Games can be held safely and securely.

But public concerns remain.

“The spread of the virus outside the ‘bubble’ because of the Olympics has already begun,” adds Itani. “Given the Delta variant is becoming the dominant strain in Tokyo, this can quickly escalate.”

Some athletes are also having to come to terms with the devastating news of a positive test, either before or after arriving for the Games.

“I am heartbroken … my Olympic journey ends here,” Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs wrote on Instagram this week after testing positive in Tokyo. “I am feeling healthy and have done everything in my power to prevent this scenario and took all the precautions.”

’Virtual cheering’

For athletes competing, the Games will clearly have a very different complexion compared to others, most prominently because of the absence of fans.

Those likely to make headlines over the next 16 days include American gymnast and defending Olympic champion in the individual all-around, Simone Biles, American swimmer and five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, and Japanese tennis star and four-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Simone Biles trains ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games at Ariake Gymnastics Center on July 22.

In athletics, there has been a string of new world records in the build-up to Tokyo, including Karsten Warholm’s in the 400-meter hurdles, Ryan Crouser’s in the shotput, and Letesenbet Gidey’s in the 10,000-meter, which bettered Sifan Hassan’s world record from two days previously.

Skateboarding, karate, sport climbing and surfing have all been newly added to the Olympic program in Tokyo, while baseball and softball are returning.

The absence of spectators, which will be the case at 97% of competitions, is an unprecedented occurrence at the Olympics, with “virtual cheering” and a screen for fans to send in selfies and messages being used instead.

Takeshi Niinami, CEO of Japanese beverage company Suntory, told CNN Business that the decision to bar spectators will lead to an “enormous” economic loss, while Itani warns that the Games will leave Japan “billions of dollars” in debt.

Athletes will have grown used to Covid-19 countermeasures like repeated testing and venues without fans, both of which have been in place at sporting events throughout the pandemic. The circumstances are likely to affect all competitors differently.

“The thing for athletes is really to try to stick to your routine and stick to your process,” says Sell, who won a silver in the women’s 4x100-meter medley relay at the 2004 Olympics.

02:15 - Source: CNN See where Olympians will eat, sleep and relax in Tokyo

“I think that there will be things that may throw people off. Not having a crowd is going to be strange for a lot of people, but for others, it may just be a lack of distraction and being able to focus more closely on their event. We’ll have to see how it works out.”

As for some of the athletes who won’t be at this year’s Olympics, there will be notable absentees in the tennis competition with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both pulling out through injuries; Coco Gauff had to withdraw after testing positive before traveling to Tokyo, while Serena Williams has decided not to compete.

Some sports, including baseball, softball, football and shooting, have taken place in advance of Friday, the day of the opening ceremony.

After that, events come thick and fast. For the next 16 days, it will be down to the athletes to try to bring light to what has been a troubled Olympics with a complicated and protracted buildup.