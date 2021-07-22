Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt looks back at his Olympic competitors during a 100-meter semifinal in 2016. Bolt won the final a short time later, becoming the first man in history to win the 100 meters at three straight Olympic Games. Bolt, the world-record holder in the 100 and 200 meters, won eight gold medals during his legendary Olympic career.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Iconic moments from Summer Olympics history

Updated 1:46 PM ET, Thu July 22, 2021

The Summer Olympics have provided us with many unforgettable moments over the years.

These include record-breaking performances and phenomenal displays of athletic skill. But some also transcended sport.

Here are the iconic moments we remember most.

No one has won more Olympic medals than swimmer Michael Phelps, and it's not even close. The American won 28 medals — 23 of them gold — over four Olympic Games. Here, South African swimmer Chad Le Clos glances at Phelps during the Olympic final of the 200-meter butterfly in 2016. Phelps won the race for his 20th career gold, avenging one of the few losses of his Olympic career — a second-place finish to Le Clos in 2012.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Nadia Comaneci became the first gymnast in Olympic history to score a perfect 10 in an event — and she did it seven times at the 1976 Olympics. The Romanian, who collected three golds in Montreal, finished with three 10s on the balance beam and four on the uneven bars.
Suzanne Vlamis/AP
American athletes Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos raise their fists and hang their heads while the US National Anthem plays during their medal ceremony at the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City. Their gesture became front-page news around the world as a symbol of the struggle for civil rights. To their left stood Australian Peter Norman, who expressed his support by wearing an Olympic Project for Human Rights badge.
AP
American high jumper Dick Fosbury clears the bar on the way to winning Olympic gold in 1968. His back-first jumping style revolutionized the sport, and the "Fosbury Flop" is now used by almost everyone who competes in the event.
Bettmann/Getty Images
US gymnast Kerri Strug injured her ankle on her second-to-last vault during the team competition at the 1996 Summer Games. But with a gold medal in the balance, she still had to go once more and land on her feet. She did just that, clinching victory and making her an American hero.
Susan Ragan/AP
US track star Jesse Owens won four gold medals at the 1936 Summer Games, which took place in Berlin during the rule of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. Hitler wanted the Games to showcase what he believed to be the racial superiority of white Aryan athletes, but Owens spoiled that idea and became a cultural icon.
Ullstein Bild/Getty Images