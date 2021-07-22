The story behind the $8.8 million speech that fizzled, then set the Olympic movement ablaze

(CNN) On November 25, 1892, Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympics, learned the hard way that it really is the taking part that counts.

The day had been meticulously planned. After years of research, the 29-year-old baron would go public with his idea to revive the Olympic Games of Ancient Greece in the modern era. He'd chosen the old Sorbonne in Paris and the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the French athletics association to deliver his speech. It was a grand setting for a big idea: a sporting competition to bring nations together and learn from one another -- to promote internationalism and world peace, no less.

The speech fell flat.

The audience was "not negative, but there was no support," says David Wallechinsky, author and a founding member of the International Society of Olympic Historians. "He had a good speech and the wrong audience -- an audience that was not sympathetic enough or open minded enough."

"Coubertin realized that he hadn't pulled it off, but he was persistent," Wallechinsky adds. "He realized that idealism wasn't enough. He had to get down to the nitty gritty and get the work done."