Millions of peaches! How to make the most of summer's best fruit

(CNN) There's nothing like sinking your teeth into a perfectly ripe, juicy peach on a hot summer day. It's one of summer's simplest pleasures, and it's hard to beat for pure enjoyment.

But it's not the only way to eat a peach. In addition to enjoying them raw and cooked in desserts, fresh peaches can be roasted, grilled, pickled, and even frozen for a burst of summer sunshine in the middle of winter.

Eating peaches is also a tastier way to get crucial vitamins and nutrients into your body than by swallowing a pill. According to Rachael Hartley, dietitian and author of " Gentle Nutrition: A Non-Diet Approach to Healthy Eating," peaches are high in vitamins A and C and great for digestion, containing prebiotic fibers that feed beneficial gut bacteria.

"They also contain potassium, which can help support healthy blood pressure, as well as antioxidants, especially in and near the skin of a fresh peach," she said.

However, if you aren't a fan of peaches' fuzzy texture, you can always substitute nectarines for any of the recipe ideas here and reap the same nutritional benefits. Or try other members of the stone fruit family, such as plums, pluots (a hybrid cross between a plum and an apricot) and apricots.