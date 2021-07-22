Hospitalized Covid-19 patients are asking for the vaccine -- when it's too late, two health care workers say

(CNN) As the Delta variant helps fuel a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US, unvaccinated patients are regretting their inoculation status, two health care workers say.

"When they come into the (hospital) system, they say, 'Can I get vaccinated?' And at that point, you can't ," Alix Zacharski, an intensive care clinical nurse manager at Miami's Jackson Health System, told CNN's "Newsroom" Thursday.

"We have to let the virus run its course, and then hopefully" the vaccine can be given, she said.

Not all of these patients live to get the chance, an Alabama doctor says.

Dr. Brytney Cobia of Grandview Medical Center wrote this about young people recently arriving at her hospital seriously ill with Covid-19: