CNN —

Theraguns are extremely popular among athletes, and Therabody ambassador and golf champion Collin Morikawa’s recent British Open win has prompted a victory sale on the recovery devices: Therabody is currently offering 10% off the Theragun Pro, Prime and Elite — three of its most popular models.

These rarely on-sale massage guns help ease tension and stress and enhance recovery after a serious workout. Three different models on sale means you can have your pick of the one best suited to you and your needs. Read on for a breakdown of each model below:

Theragun Pro ($539, originally $599; theragun.com)

Therabody Theragun Pro

The top-of-the-line treatment from Theragun, this professional-grade device uses percussive therapy to get muscles back in the recovery groove. A screen with a force meter (it delivers up to 60 pounds of force), a customizable speed range and app integration make it a dream to use — not to mention the five-hour battery life.

Theragun Elite ($359, originally $399; theragun.com)

Therabody Theragun Elite

This super-quiet Theragun is great for daily use with up to 40 pounds of additional no-stall force, and its 5-star rating attests to just how great it is at easing muscle strain. It’s up to 75% quieter than the previous generation of the model, and it gets up to 60% deeper than average massagers, so you get every bit of benefit possible.

Theragun Prime ($269, originally $299; theragun.com)

Therabody Theragun Prime

This Theragun takes the model back to the essentials for a great entry-level device without compromising on massage quality. It has two hours of battery life and, like the other Theragun models, offers a customizable speed range and app integration. It also reaches 60% deeper into muscle tissue than other devices on the market for great recovery and tension-melting results.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.