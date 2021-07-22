CNN —

It’s hard to avoid the reach of the mouse house. With over 155 million attendees per year, Disney is by far the largest amusement park chain in the world. And whether you’re a hardcore Disney fan (we see you D23ers!) or just enjoy an occasional movie or trip to the parks, you’ve probably spent money on Disney merch at some point.

While we love a good set of mouse ears, we also love Disney pieces that are far from the norm — those creative, tasteful accents that true fans will recognize as a nod to the Magic Kingdom. Read on for our picks of the coolest Disney swag you can buy right now to sprinkle a little magic into your day.

Disney It’s a Small World Dooney & Bourke Satchel ($298; shopdisney.com)

Disney Disney It's a Small World Dooney & Bourke Satchel

This vintage-looking bag celebrates the favorite old school attraction with a pattern featuring characters and greetings from around the globe.

Alice in Wonderland Crossbody Bag by Kate Spade New York ($248; shopdisney.com)

Disney Alice in Wonderland Crossbody Bag by Kate Spade New York

Pack up your goodies in this whimsical Alice themed bag from Kate Spade and you won’t make you late (for your very important date)! Check out more of our favorite designer bags here.

Ladies’ Citizen Eco-Drive Villains Ursula Diamond Accent Two-Tone Watch ($395; zales.com)

Zales Ladies' Citizen Eco-Drive Villains Ursula Diamond Accent Two-Tone Watch

Subtly flex your villain vibes in this diamond accented watch with a gray and black tentacle motif. The back is ominously inscribed with the words, “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

Minnie Mouse Tropical Pullover for Adults ($39.99; shopdisney.com)

Disney Minnie Mouse Tropical Pullover for Adults

Have a major retro moment this summer with this Minnie Mouse sweatshirt that goes perfectly from the beach to brunch on a cool day.

Animal Short Sleeve Blended T-Shirt for Adults ($24.99; shopdisney.com)

Disney Animal Short Sleeve Blended T-Shirt for Adults

This might be the coolest T-shirt we’ve ever seen, and it’s starring everyone’s favorite drumming muppet, Animal.

Mickey Mouse Memories by Teo Zirinis T-Shirt ($20.79, originally $25.99; society6.com)

Society6 "Mickey Mouse Memories" by Teo Zirinis T-shirt

You won’t find this artist created shirt anywhere else, and Mickey lovers will recognized the stylized nod to the classic Steamboat Willie.

Enchanted Disney Pocahontas Diamond Feather Pendant ($335.40; zales.com)

Zales Enchanted Disney Pocahontas Diamond Feather Pendant

Princess vibes more your thing? This pretty gold and diamond feather pendant will have you floating through your day.

Enchanted Disney Anna Marquise Rhodolite and Diamond Accent Wheat Pendant ($224.50; zales.com)

Zales Enchanted Disney Anna Marquise Rhodolite and Diamond Accent Wheat Pendant

Even casual fans of Frozen will agree that this wheat themed (and diamond accented) pendant celebrating the feistiest princess, Anna, is a lovely accessory.

Minnie Mouse Flip Flops for Adults by Havaianas ($30; shopdisney.com)

Disney Minnie Mouse Flip Flops for Adults by Havaianas

Put your cutest foot forward in these classically styled flip flops that have that extra sprinkle of magic with a cute image of Minnie Mouse for a Disney twist.

60s Floral Mickey Mouse by Morgan Sevart Duvet Cover ($87.97; society6.com)

Society6 60s Floral Mickey Mouse by Morgan Sevart Duvet Cover

Deck your bed out in this groovy 60’s-inspired duvet cover — you probably think no one will notice the low-key Mickey design — but the people that do will really love it!

Botanical Mickey Mouse by Sun Lee Beach Towel ($27, originally $39.99; society6.com)

Society6 Botanical Mickey Mouse by Sun Lee Beach Towel

Just add sun and sand! This bright beach towel, with a subtle Mickey pattern, will bring smiles to your next beach or lake day.

Disney Minnie Adult Apron & Oven Mitt Set ($79; williamssonoma.com)

Williams Sonoma Disney Minnie Adult Apron & Oven Mitt Set

Get a hand with dinner from Minnie — or Mickey — with this quirky set.

Mickey Mouse Ice Molds, Set of 2 ($21.95; williamssonoma.com)

Williams Sonoma Mickey Mouse Ice Molds, Set of 2

You’ll feel like you’re back at Trader Sam’s when you give your drinks a splash of whimsy with these big cube Mickey ice molds.

The Child Cooler Tote — Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($39.99; shopdisney.com)

Disney The Child Cooler Tote — Star Wars: The Mandalorian

No one can deny the charm and cuteness of Baby Yoda, and this stylish illustration lets you tote The Child — and a bottle of wine — in style.

Mickey Mouse Repeatables Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($34.99; shopdisney.com)

Disney Mickey Mouse Repeatables Stainless Steel Water Bottle

The recycle symbol and the Mickey logo have been intertwined in the chic pattern on this handy water bottle.

Mickey Mouse Tropical Pitcher ($29.99; shopdisney.com)

Disney Mickey Mouse Tropical Pitcher

Glam up any gathering with this vintage look pitcher that hearkens back to ‘60s style with subtle gold mouse accents.

Mickey Mouse Tropical Stainless Steel Tumbler ($24.99; shopdisney.com)

Disney Mickey Mouse Tropical Stainless Steel Tumbler

Keep the good times going with this matching tropical tumbler that will stay cool during all your summer parties.

Mickey Persian Sapphire Rug (starting at $99; ruggable.com)

Ruggable Mickey Persian Sapphire Rug

This sophisticated, machine-washable rug reinterprets the traditional Persian rug motif with a modern twist. Look closely and you’ll discover a multitude of Mickey Mouse silhouettes hidden within this intricate, hand-drawn floral design. Check out our review of Ruggable here.

Mickey Ombre Black and White Rug (starting at $99; ruggable.com)

Ruggable Mickey Ombre Black and White Rug

For a more modern take on Mickey’s iconic logo, this black and white rug will add a touch of magic to any room.