(CNN) Chimpanzees' lethal attacks on gorillas in the wild have been observed for the first time, a team of researchers has said.

Experts observing dozens of chimps at Loango National Park in Gabon had expected them to be relaxed around gorillas.

But while the two species were usually playful, the researchers were surprised to witness occasional vicious attacks.

"At first, we only noticed screams of chimpanzees and thought we were observing a typical encounter between individuals of neighboring chimpanzee communities," said Lara M. Southern, the study's lead author, in a press release.

"But then, we heard chest beats, a display characteristic for gorillas, and realized that the chimpanzees had encountered a group of five gorillas," she added, referencing the first attack the team saw, in 2019.

Read More