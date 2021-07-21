This story was excerpted from the July 22 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Faster, higher, stronger ... sicker?

The Tokyo Olympics, a year late, shorn of crowds and now opposed by many in the host city, are already one of the strangest in history. Japan's hopes of using the Games to project an image of modernity and power in Asia are dashed. Even before the torch is lit on Friday, the Covid Games are already a symbol of a world muffled by the pandemic and its relentless capacity to crush dreams.

It's one thing to swim, vault, sprint and ride in empty arenas. But there are now questions about the sporting integrity of the Olympics as more and more athletes arrive in Tokyo, test positive and have to pull out. The IOC's preparation and health protocols are already under scrutiny.

One argument for carrying on is that the sportsmen and women, many in disciplines that need their quadrennial spotlight, trained for years and deserve their chances. But it also clear that commercial considerations are driving decisions. That is where the US comes in. The Olympics are a massively lucrative exercise. US television network NBC has another 11 years to run on a rights deal worth more than $7 billion. Multiple American corporations drive the financial success of the Games with sponsorships and have big dollars invested.

Read More