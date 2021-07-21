Alabama councilman rejects requests to resign after using n-word in council meeting

(CNN) An Alabama city councilmember has rejected requests to resign after he used the n-word earlier this week at a city council meeting.

The Alabama Democratic Party asked Tarrant city councilmember Tommy Bryant to resign after video of Monday's meeting began circulating. Bryant told CNN affiliate WVTM he's not going to step down.

CNN has reached out to Bryant, who is White, for comment.

The council meeting was streamed live on the city's Facebook page Monday evening. Bryant is seen in the video standing up while discussing a variety of issues with Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton, who is Black.

While speaking to councilmember Veronica Freeman, Bryant asked, "Do we have a house n***er in here? Do we? Do we? Would she please stand up?" This resulted in Freeman weeping and leaving the meeting and later coming back.

