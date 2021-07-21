How to support western wildfire victims

(CNN) Raging wildfires continue to burn across multiple states in the western US. The fires have charred more than 1 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

An army of almost 20,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel have been assigned to battle the blazes, the center says.

On the ground, families are fleeing neighborhoods and facing heartache and uncertainty about the fate of their homes. Officials in Oregon have told more residents to prepare for evacuation as the state's massive Bootleg Fire continues to burn. It has already ravaged more than 394,000 acres