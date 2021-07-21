Florence 'SeeSee' Rigney, said to be America's oldest working nurse, retires at the age of 96

(CNN) For over seven decades, Florence "SeeSee" Rigney, a nurse in Washington, has been taking care of patients and assisting doctors. Last week, at 96 years old, she officially hung up her scrubs and retired.

Rigney, a beloved member of the MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, served as an operation room nurse where she was responsible for setting up operating rooms to the specifications of surgeons and prepping patients for surgery, according to the hospital's press release announcing her retirement . She also served as a relief nurse when needed.

Rigney, pictured here when she was a student at Tacoma General School of Nursing.

"Even working into her nineties, SeeSee has never been one to slow down," said Laureen Driscoll, president of MultiCare Tacoma General and Allenmore Hospitals, in a statement. "Some of her colleagues joked that they had to sprint to keep up with her."

Rigney's career in nursing started when penicillin had just been introduced to the medical field, according to the press release. She graduated from Tacoma General School of Nursing in Washington. She worked across the US, in Texas and Wyoming, before returning to Tacoma.

"She's continued to be a dedicated nurse and an incredible resource to her colleagues and community," said Driscoll. "It's humbling to stop and think about the thousands and thousands of lives she's cared for."

