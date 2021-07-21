PG&E announces it will bury 10,000 miles of power lines to help reduce wildfire risk

(CNN) The nation's largest utility, its equipment having played a role in sparking some of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history, announced Wednesday it will bury 10,000 miles of its power lines to reduce the risk of starting any more blazes.

"We are committing today to undertake one of the largest infrastructure projects in the history of our state," PG&E CEO Patti Poppe said at a Wednesday news conference in Chico.

The effort will start in the "highest fire-threat districts" and highest fire-risk areas, Poppe said.

According to a news release from the company, PG&E maintains more than 25,000 miles of overhead distribution power lines -- roughly 30% of its total distribution overhead system -- in the state's highest fire-threat areas.