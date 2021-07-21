New photograph of Prince George released ahead of his 8th birthday

CNN —

My oh my, how time flies. Britain’s Prince George is turning 8 on Thursday and to mark the occasion, his parents are releasing a new photograph of their eldest.

Keeping with tradition, the photo was snapped by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who has a passion for photography.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his eighth birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The photo shows a smiling George posing in a navy blue and orange striped shirt outside with a field of wildflowers behind him.

The Duchess of Cambridge/Getty Images The photograph to mark Prince George's 8th birthday was taken by his mother.

Kensington Palace said Kate took the photograph earlier in July in Norfolk, the family’s residence outside London.

The Cambridges have been sharing family snaps of George each year on his birthday, a practice they have extended to their other children, 6-year-old Charlotte and 3-year-old Louis.

Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: The Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters Britain's Prince George is seen in this picture taken by his mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark his seventh birthday on Wednesday, July 22. George is third in line to the British throne, following his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father, Prince William. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/Getty Images George and his younger siblings, Charlotte and Louis, play with their father in June 2020. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images George arrives with his sister, Charlotte, for her first day of school in September 2019. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince George watches the Trooping the Colour parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June 2019. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince George and other children in the royal family arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie in October 2018. George's sister, Charlotte, is at far left. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Brian Lawless/WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince George leaves the chapel after the wedding of his uncle, Prince Harry, in May 2018. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Richard Pohle/AFP/Getty Images The prince arrives for his first day of school in September 2017. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images Prince George looks out of the window of a seaplane while leaving Victoria, British Columbia, in October 2016. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace George and the family's pet dog, Lupo, are seen in this photo marking George's third birthday in July 2016. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images Prince George shakes hands with US President Barack Obama while Obama visited Kensington Palace in April 2016. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP The prince poses for a picture taken by his mother on his first day of nursery school in January 2016. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Martio Testino/Art Partner/PA/Landov Prince George is held by his father a day before his second birthday in July 2015. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince George peers into the stroller of his sister, Charlotte, following her christening in July 2015. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince George is held by his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2015. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, took this photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte shortly after Charlotte's birth in 2015. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Ian Gavan/Getty Images Prince William and Prince George arrive at a London hospital on the day Princess Charlotte was born in May 2015. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge George poses in a Kensington Palace courtyard in December 2014. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince George and his parents visit a butterfly exhibition at London's Natural History Museum in July 2014. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for La Martina George takes his first steps in public as his mother holds his hand in June 2014. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Mark Nolan/Getty Images The royal family leaves an airbase in Australia to head back to the United Kingdom in April 2014. They took a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand. It was their first official trip overseas after George's birth. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Chris Jackson/Getty Images Catherine holds George as he meets a bilby — Australia's version of the Easter bunny — at Taronga Zoo in Sydney. One of the zoo's bilbies was renamed George in honor of the young prince. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images George plays with toys during a visit to the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/pool/Getty Images William and Catherine speak to Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby after George's christening in London in October 2013. Photos: Prince George: Third in line PHOTO: Scott Heavey/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart a London hospital with newborn George in July 2013. He was born the previous day weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces. Prev Next

Prince George Alexander Louis was born on July 22, 2013, at the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London. He made his first public appearance just a day later when his parents proudly presented him to the world’s news media on the steps of the hospital.

He is third in line to the British throne behind his father, William, and grandfather, Charles.

CNN has launched Royal News, a new weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.