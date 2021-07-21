CNN —

It’s official: Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event will be on Aug. 11. Historically, the tech giant has used its late summer event to show off phones, foldables, earbuds and even tablets. This year we suspect a more targeted event that focuses on Samsung’s foldables. Heck, with a teaser tagline of “experience what’s about to unfold,” we’re almost certain.

You don’t have to wait to get your place in line for whatever is coming next. Samsung is letting you pre-reserve its next Galaxy devices for free. All you have to do is share your name (first and last) along with your email. A zip code and phone number are optional.

Better yet, pre-reserving doesn’t just lock your place in line; you’ll also get some exclusive promotions. You’ll get up to an additional $100 credit for when you trade in a device, plus Samsung Care+ for a year. Samsung is also teasing other promotions, but these two preorder promotions are pretty solid.

Considering we’re expecting the successor to the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 2, an extra $100 credit for a device trade-in can make that large foldable more affordable. Similarly, Samsung Care+ is the brand’s extended warranty, which is always a good idea — especially when opting for a foldable.

It doesn’t hurt to pre-reserve your spot on the waitlist because you won’t be locked in to purchase, but you will lock in the deals. So what might we see on Aug. 11? Well, we’ll likely see two new foldables from Samsung — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both represent the next generation of Samsung’s foldables and should add in some solid features across the board. The Z Fold 3 should be getting support for the S Pen, something we asked for in our review of the Z Fold 2. It also follows Samsung’s path of supporting the smart stylus on other devices. The Galaxy S21 Ultra launched with S Pen support in February of 2021.

Jacob Krol/CNN

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the true successor to the Galaxy Z Flip — a foldable smartphone that performed quite nicely in our testing and delivered a pocketable form factor. We’re hoping for a faster processor, 5G support and a larger screen on the front.

The focus won’t just be on foldables, though; the entry-level Galaxy Buds are due for an upgrade, and Samsung’s been teasing a new Galaxy Watch for what feels like months. The rumored Galaxy Watch 4 will be the first to run a new OS that Samsung and Google have been working on together. We’re not expecting to see any new Galaxy Note or Galaxy S models at this event.

Regardless of what Samsung has in store for its next Unpacked, CNN Underscored will be the place to be for all the news. In the meantime, why not lock in a free pre-reserve and score some discounts if the new devices entice you?