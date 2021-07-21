CNN —

An excuse to spoil our pets? Consider us in. Petco’s Ruff & Mews Sale Event, running now through July 24 is the perfect time to show our dogs and cats a little love for the cuddles, entertainment and pet therapy they’ve provided over the past year. During the sale, pet moms and dads can take up to 60% off health and wellness products for four-legged family members.

There are also great deals on everyday pet products, so you can save some money on the usual necessities: Think up to 40% off dog and cat food and treats (including JustFoodForDogs and Blue Buffalo Cat Food), up to 60% off dog and cat beds (including one to help doggos stay cool in the summer heat) and — should you be heading off on a vaccinated holiday — up to 50% off travel supplies.

We’ve rounded up some of the best bargains currently on sale so you can shop them below — and then head to Petco to check out the rest.

Earthbath Ear Wipes for Pets, Pack of 25 ($6.99, originally $9.99; petco.com)

Petco Earthbath Ear Wipes for Pets, Pack of 25

Discharge and wax can gather in your pet’s ears — and it can get especially uncomfortable in the summer months when heat makes everything a bit worse. These witch hazel-based wipes give their ears a gentle clean without drying or irritation.

Earth Rated PoopBags 900 Scented Bags and 2 Dispensers ($34.99, originally $51.99; petco.com)

Petco Earth Rated PoopBags 900 Scented Bags and 2 Dispensers

A necessity, now $17 off.

Go Pet Club Beige 106-Inch Cat Tree with Ladders, Condos and Side Baskets ($179.59, originally $219.99; petco.com)

Petco Go Pet Club Beige 106-Inch Cat Tree with Ladders, Condos and Side Baskets

This epic cat tree-palace has many tiers, levels, baskets and sisal-covered scratching posts to keep your cat/s occupied (or snoozing) for hours. It ships the next business day, too, so it’ll get to your door in record time.

Leaps & Bounds Caterpillar Cat Teaser ($3.37, originally $4.49; petco.com)

Petco Leaps & Bounds Caterpillar Cat Teaser

It’s totally OK if this is more of a present for your entertainment instead of your cat’s.

Nerf Ultra Blaster with White Stripes and Canister Dog Toy, Medium ($17.50, originally $34.99; petco.com)

Petco Nerf Ultra Blaster with White Stripes and Canister Dog Toy, Medium

Nerf gun toys for dogs? Yep. This one launches a tennis ball more than 50 feet in the air — just aim, pull back the handle and shoot (sort of like a T-shirt cannon, but way more entertaining).

Pendleton Green Yakima Camp Dog Coat, X-Small ($47.99, originally $59.99; petco.com)

Petco Pendleton Green Yakima Camp Dog Coat, X-Small

Pendleton is a heritage brand known for its cozy wool blankets, but they’ve taken their skills and applied them to super stylish dog coats, too. The Yakima version, featuring colors inspired by the national park, is currently on sale so you can make sure they’re covered (literally) for their Autumn/Winter ‘21 debut.

Harmony Good Kitty Ceramic Cat Treat Jar ($9.74, originally $12.99; petco.com)

Petco Harmony Good Kitty Ceramic Cat Treat Jar

A clearly marked jar keeps cat treats and human treats decidedly un-mix-up-able.

Supreme Science Selective Naturals Meadow Loops for Rabbit, 2.8 oz. ($4.29, originally $4.99; petco.com)

Petco Supreme Science Selective Naturals Meadow Loops for Rabbit, 2.8 oz.

This top-rated rabbit food is full of natural ingredients and contains Timothy Hay and Thyme for your furry friend. If you have guinea pigs or other small pets, the rest of the line’s food (with versions for each kind of pet) is on sale, too.

Aqueon Standard Glass Aquarium Tank 20 Gallon Long ($24.99, originally $49.99; petco.com)

Petco Aqueon Standard Glass Aquarium Tank 20 Gallon Long

This long and low fish tank is great for modern interiors — or for kids who are still growing and can’t quite reach the top of a taller tank. Like many other tanks, this one is 50% off during the Ruff & Mews sale.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.