CNN —

It’s currently peak summer, so naturally, minimalist-cool makeup brand Glossier just dropped a new bronzer to get skin looking and feeling its glowiest. Solar Paint, which just launched today, July 21, is meant to make your skin look like it does after an afternoon in the sun — without, you know, the UV exposure.

Glossier Solar Paint ($20; glossier.com)

It comes in four different shades: Flare is for fair to light skin tones and gives a flush of neutral bronze to skin; Ray, formulated for light to medium skin tones, provides subtle warm bronze; Heat, for tan to deep skin tones, is all about rich, warm bronze; and Volt provides warmth and brightness to deep skin tones.

The bronzer is blended with a microemulsion of plant oils and aloe and jojoba extracts to condition the skin. It’s a gel-creme formula that comes with a lipgloss-like applicator so you can be precise with where you’re applying it and then blend with your finger. Best of all, it’s formulated so it looks just as great in natural light as it does indoors.

Shop the new launch on Glossier’s site before it sells out — which has been known to happen with new drops from the brand.