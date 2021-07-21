CNN —

After a very unusual school year, Canadian kids are now enjoying their summer vacations. But with many summer camps only offering smaller group settings to accommodate Covid-19 protocols, you might have found it even harder than usual to arrange summer childcare.

Have no fear. These products will keep kids entertained all summer long, whether your province or territory remains in lockdown or eases restrictions. You’ll find outdoor toys, perfect picks to take with you on road trips and local travel jaunts and even indoor games and activities for those inevitable rainy summer days.

Check out these selections available across Canada or select super-quick shipping with Amazon Prime for those times when you need a kid-friendly pick as soon as possible.

Outdoor toys and games

The Original Stomp Rocket ($39.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon The Original Stomp Rocket

Get kids experimenting with this fun outdoor toy that teaches them about speed, direction and force. Totally battery-free, children can take a break from the screens and devices and get active with this stunt plane air launcher.

Zing Toys Air Hunterz Z-Curve Bow ($31.52; amazon.ca)

Amazon Zing Toys Air Hunterz Z-Curve Bow

Foam and suction cups keep kids safe as they work on their target practice using this precision bow. Side storage clips keep additional ammo ready to go for fast-flying arrows and hours of outdoor fun.

S’mores Kit ($24.99; omnomchocolate.com)

Omnom Chocolate S'mores Kit

Put up a tent in the garden or pack this delicious s’mores kit for your next camping trip and everyone will be smiling. Omnom, creative makers of premium chocolate from Iceland, now ships to Canada and has created this s’mores kit for your next outdoor adventure. It includes a caramel chocolate bar, four artisanal marshmallows, eight oat cookies and bamboo skewers.

Road trip toys and games

Froggie Lab Dissection ($38.28; kiwico.com/ca)

KiwiCo Froggie Lab Dissection

Whether you’re travelling by train, plane or car, kids’ toys can often get lost. This adorable and educational frog teaches kids about biology without the worry of misplacing any of the amphibian’s organs; each one is attached to the frog by a strap. The soft plush fabric makes Froggie a perfect cuddly travel friend.

BuddyPhones Play+ ($63.08; buddyphones.com)

BuddyPhones BuddyPhones Play+

Keep them entertained (and quiet) during long car rides with these bright headphones that come in six colours and with a selection of stickers to customize them. They also feature audio technology to limit the volume to safe levels.

Misscat LCD Writing Tablet ($27.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Misscat LCD Writing Tablet

Kids can while away hours on this liquid crystal doodling board. No mess or crayons to drop, it comes with a special stylus that fits conveniently into a holder at the bottom of the board. One button erases their drawing so they can start all over again.

Teun Busy Boards for Toddlers ($24.89; amazon.ca)

Amazon Teun Busy Boards for Toddlers

If small kids need a break from screen time on long car rides, give them this interactive board that helps them practice key skills with buckles, zippers and laces to practice on. Made of soft felt, this busy board is perfect for road trips and travel.

Rainy day indoor toys

Splish Splash Water Park ($94.99; playmobil.ca)

Playmobil Splish Splash Water Park

Enjoy all the thrills of the water park even if pandemic restrictions have not allowed you to visit the real thing with this fun toy from industry leader Playmobil. Kids can learn scientific concepts like floating and sinking while having fun. It comes with a variety of accessories, including characters and sea creatures.

Saikotent Play Tents for Kids ($35.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Saikotent Play Tents for Kids

No matter what the weather, kids will enjoy playing in this adorable play tent. They can make believe they are on their way to space in the rocket ship design. It’s super easy to set up, so your children will be playing an imaginative interstellar game in no time.

Oucles 132-Piece Kids’ Fort Building Kit ($56.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Oucles 132-Piece Kids' Fort Building Kit

This ultimate fort building kit lets kids create a multitude of different structures. Add a bedsheet and their creation becomes a secret hideaway. Instructions are provided to help kids build an igloo, a castle, a tunnel or a pirate ship, but they can also just experiment to create their own structure.

Hover Soccer Ball With 2 Goals ($15.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Hover Soccer Ball With 2 Goals

This clever soccer ball has a flat bottom and hovers over carpet, tile and hardwood floors. One battery charge allows play for up to 30 minutes. The colourful lights make the average game of indoor soccer even more fun.

Backyard summer fun

Giant Bubble Wands Kit ($35.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Giant Bubble Wands Kit

This bubble wand kit includes multiple giant bubble wands, a bottle of bubble solution and 12 smaller bubble wands. Turn your backyard into a bubble world or take the kit to the park and share the fun with the neighbourhood.

Wham-O Slip N Slide Wave Rider Double With 2 Slide Boogies ($29.22; amazon.ca)

Amazon Wham-O Slip N Slide Wave Rider Double With 2 Slide Boogies

If you have a big lawn, turn it into your own water park with this awesome Slip N Slide Wave Rider for water fun all summer long. The self-filling bumpers inflate quickly with minimal setup to make life just a little easier for parents.

WTOR Splash Sprinkler ($19.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon WTOR Splash Sprinkler

Children can cool off from the summer heat with this water mat that features sprinklers and a nonslip base to keep little ones safe as they play. It easily deflates and can be stored away for the colder months. Suitable for two to four children, it quickly connects to most garden hoses.