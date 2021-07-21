CNN —

If colorful, playful and unique are three words to describe your decor style, then Anthropologie should be your first stop to find home pieces that will give you the space of your dreams.

With everything from printed textiles and gorgeous mirrors to art you’ll treasure forever, you (understandably) may not have the time to sift through the thousands of products. Luckily, we did the hard work for you. Check out our roundup of top-rated Anthropologie home decor picks below. Get ready to add everything to cart, and check out our favorite home finds at Urban Outfitters too.

Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($98; anthropologie.com)

Summer’s almost up: You definitely need another cozy blanket to add to your collection before the temperatures cool down. This one at Anthropologie has a stellar 4.8-star rating across over 400 reviews.

Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle ($34; anthropologie.com)

It wouldn’t be a proper Anthropologie home roundup without a solid candle pick. This one is in the scent Volcano which has notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges and mountain greens — housed in a gorgeous iridescent jar.

Adelina Slub Velvet Pillow (starting at $38.40, originally starting at $48; anthropologie.com)

A colorful velvet throw pillow will surely add a luxurious touch to your space. Just pick from two sizes and five striking colors.

Gleaming Primrose Mirror (starting at $548; anthropologie.com)

If this mirror looks familiar to you, it’s probably because you’ve seen it in the homes of your chicest friends. This iconic mirror is surely a splurge, but it’s a powerful decor piece you won’t regret.

Ridged Terracotta Pot (starting at $28; anthropologie.com)

Are your plant babies begging for a new home? Re-pot them in one of these Ridged Terracotta Pots that’ll add a subtle dose of color and look handmade.

Sylvie Tamsin Dining Chair ($128; anthropologie.com)

“I’m obsessed with these chairs,” writes one reviewer. “They make a statement and make my kitchen area look so sophisticated.” Add a couple of these to cart if you’re in the market for vibrant seating that’s easy to assemble and clean.

Bistro Tile Vanity Tray (starting at $18; anthropologie.com)

This Bistro Tile Vanity Tray is the perfect tool to hold those miscellaneous items on your dresser, while giving you a touch of France at the same time.

Geo Folding Basket ($48; anthropologie.com)

Your laundry hamper should be as cool as any other piece in your home. Better yet: This one folds up so you can stash it away when you aren’t using it.

Mini Matte Latte Bowls, Set of 4 ($16; anthropologie.com)

Your kitchenware collection needs a set of small bowls, perfect for snacks, condiments or whatever else. Available in a set of four in a selection of seven colors, this bowl set is a classic.

Botanist Toilet Paper Holder ($42; anthropologie.com)

Can the hardware in your bathroom use an upgrade? If the answer is yes, you’ll love this brass toilet paper holder that reviewers say is sturdy and looks expensive.

Rosalie Tapestry ($178; anthropologie.com)

“This is the most beautiful tapestry!” writes one reviewer, who called the piece “the perfect addition.” “I saw it online and instantly fell in love. It definitely completes our living room.”

Nifty Napkins, Set of 6 ($32; anthropologie.com)

Stock your home with a set of these machine-washable, decorative napkins to complete your tablescape — especially if you’ll be hosting a dinner party in the near future.

Alterra Pure Organic Percale Duvet Cover (starting at $135; anthropologie.com)

Sustainability is at the heart of the Alterra Pure brand, so you know you’re making an eco-conscious choice when shopping this duvet cover. Made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, the duvet cover is available in two colors and fits up to a King-sized bed.

Marcene Bouquet Shower Curtain ($58; anthropolgie.com)

Your shower curtain should inspire you to make the most out of the day ahead, which is why we have our eyes on this top-rated floral number that will brighten up your bathroom.

Floral Bouquet Ceramic Diffuser ($28; anthropologie.com)

If you ever wanted to create your own oil diffuser, this is for you. It includes a preserved flower bouquet, diffuser reeds and the ceramic vessel — all you need to do is add your favorite fragrance oil.

Tufted Maribelle Rug (starting at $78.40, originally $98; anthropologie.com)

“This is probably my favorite rug I’ve ever bought,” shares one reviewer of the Tufted Maribelle Rug that’s inspired by traditional Persian rugs. Take your pick of three colors and six sizes that will be suit your space.

Tufted Aria Bath Mat (starting at $54; anthropologie.com)

Another tufted pick is the Aria Bath Mat that delivers a spunky, retro flair right to your bathroom. You won’t regret this buy.

Gardenia Jewelry Stand ($48; anthropologie.com)

What’s holding your jewelry should be as beautiful as the accessories. We’d recommend the Gardenia Jewelry Stand that looks like your stumbled upon it at a thrift store.

Rifle Paper Co. For Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug ($8, originally $14; anthropologie.com)

A monogram mug is a great way to add a bit of personalization to your morning coffee or bedtime tea. Even better: This mug is made by one of our favorite decor and stationery brands, Rifle Paper Co.

Kelly Magazine Rack ($98; anthropologie.com)

All your coveted issues of Vogue and The New Yorker deserve to be treated with care. House them in the Kelly Magazine Rack that’s made from a beautiful gold steel wire and mounted to your wall.

Acrylic Dry Erase Memo Tablet ($38; anthropologie.com)

If you’re the kind of person who needs to write everything down or else they’ll forget, you need this Acrylic Dry Erase Memo Tablet. Put it in your home office to jot down your daily to-do list or even in your kitchen for family reminders and grocery lists.

Maison Dried Botanical Wreath ($68; anthropologie.com)

Wreaths can liven up your home year-round, not just during the holidays. The Maison Dried Botanical Wreath is made from an assortment of dried and preserved flowers, and arranged by hand just for you.

Mindra Curtain (starting at $78; anthropologie.com)

Curtains have a way of adding the perfect finishing touch to any home decor. If you prefer a more playful decor style, consider the Mindra Curtains that feature a fun tassle trim in a variety of colors.

Raccoon Table Lamp ($198; anthropologie.com)

We can’t deny how unbelievable adorable this Raccoon Table Lamp is. We’re for sure getting this to jazz up our end tables or other nooks and crannies at home.

Old Havana Pitcher ($48; anthropologie.com)

It’s no surprise that the Old Havana Pitcher is top-rated at Anthropologie — like look at how stunning it is. This is a piece that’s sure to impress your house guests and work as a vase once the party’s over.