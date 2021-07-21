Passengers trapped inside submerged subway as deadly floods sweep central China

(CNN) Terrified subway passengers in central China were left clinging to ceiling handles inside flooded cars on Tuesday, trapped up to their necks in rising water, as record breaking rains devastated parts of Henan province.

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, where more than 20 centimeters (7.8in) of rain fell in one hour on Tuesday, according to the meteorological observatory.

It is not clear how many people were trapped on the subway and rescue efforts remain ongoing across Zhengzhou, a city of 12.6 million on the banks of the Yellow River.

More than 100,000 people have so far been evacuated from low-lying areas of the city, with thousands of emergency personnel deployed to assist in the effort, according to state-run media.

All of the bodies recovered were taken from the city's subway system, according to authorities.

