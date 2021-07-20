Texas authorities arrest 3 men in connection to deaths of 4 people

(CNN) Three men have been arrested and accused of capital murder in connection with a quadruple homicide in east Texas, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, four people were found dead on a property in New Summerfield, about 30 miles southeast of Tyler.

One of the alleged killers was an associate of one of the victims and the motive appears to be robbery, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said in a news conference Wednesday.

"This was a tragic and ruthless killing. It was a senseless killing," Dickson said.

He identified the victims as John Clinton, 18; Jeff Gerla, 47; Ami Hickey, 39; and Amanda Bain, 39.

