The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions for the first time since 1971

(CNN) The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years, downing the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Tuesday's Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee.

Star Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 50 points and 14 rebounds . Khris Middleton chipped in 17 points and Bobby Portis had 16. Phoenix's Chris Paul led the Suns with 26 points.

Antetokounmpo was the first player to have at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a Finals' game since blocks were first recorded in 1974, the NBA tweeted . He became the seventh player to have at least 50 points in the championship round.

In 1971 the Bucks won the title in their third season behind the standout play of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) and Oscar Robertson. They beat the Baltimore Bullets in the final four games to none, winning the final game on the road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.