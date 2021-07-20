Three arrested after social media video appeared to show boy being abused

(CNN) Three people in Fulton County, Georgia, have been arrested and charged after the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit became aware of a social media video that appeared to show a young male being abused, possibly because of his sexual orientation, according to Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee.

According to an incident report released by Atlanta Police, the video appeared to show the boy with his hair shaved past his hairline and the letters "GA" cut into his hair.

The reports said a male can be seen in the video yelling at the child and hitting him in the head, saying, "You still doing gay sh*t. You think I cut this in your head for no reason?" The report said the man then slapped the child on the side of his head while holding the top of the child's head with his other hand.

There were two additional videos, the incident report said. including one with the child stating he was not abused and another that showed the child -- with an altered hairline and "Gay" written on the side -- being teased.

On June 17, SVU investigators started working to identify the location where the incident took place and to identify all parties involved, according to a release from Atlanta Police . "We actually got a lot of feedback from members of the community who were able to help us identify the location and some of the people involved," Chafee said. "We're very appreciative of the feedback that we got in this case."

