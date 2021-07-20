Florida cyclist bitten by an alligator after falling off bike into water

(CNN) A cyclist was bitten by an alligator and suffered severe injuries after he crashed his bike and fell into the water in a Florida park, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The man lost control of his bike on Monday on a trail in Halpatiokee Park in Stuart, and fell down a six-foot embankment into the water near a female alligator, the sheriff's office said in a news release that also was posted on social media.

The alligator, which authorities said was about 9-feet long, grabbed the man and caused serious injuries before he was able to get free and crawl to an area where he got help from a bystander, according to the release.

Charlie Shannon told CNN affiliate WPTV that he was walking his dog in the park when he saw the injured cyclist.

"He had a lot of marks all over his leg, but mainly in the upper thigh," Shannon said to WPTV.