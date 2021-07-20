Money, motherhood and Trump made her miss DACA before. This time it's a judge's ruling

San Antonio, Texas (CNN) Ariela Rodriguez was sitting in her car when the future that she imagined for herself and her family was crushed.

She found out on social media that a program that could shield the undocumented mother from deportation and allow her to work legally ceased to exist for first-time applicants like her. But It wasn't the first time her plans were upended.

A series of life circumstances over the past decade pushed Rodriguez away from pursuing her dreams of becoming a doctor in Houston and seeking protection from deportation just like other immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

"I want to achieve more in my life and I know I can do it," Rodriguez said. "But it (the ruling) left all of us in limbo."