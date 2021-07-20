USA's Will Claye reacts as he competes in the Men's Triple Jump final at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on September 29, 2019. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

USA's Katie Ledecky competes in the final of the women's 800m freestyle event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 27, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Larissa Iapichino on the Olympics and matching her mother's athletic prowess

Slovenia's Janja Garnbret reacts during the women's semi-final in the season-opening Sport Climbing IFSC World Cup bouldering event in Meiringen, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States poses for photographs after the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual All Around on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 01: Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays a forehand in their ladies first round match against Bernarda Pera of The United States during day three of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 01, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Should Iran be banned from the Olympics?

TOPSHOT - A man walks past the Olympic Rings lit up at dusk in Yokohama on July 2, 2021. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

He lost his home to the Olympics. Twice.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Coco Gauff of The United States stretches to play a forehand in her Ladies' Singles Fourth Round match against Angelique Kerber of Germany during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Tokyo Olympics: A Summer Games like no other

TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 22: People wearing face masks walk past the Olympic Rings on January 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. With just six months to go until the start of the Games, it has been reported that the Japanese authorities have privately concluded that the Olympics could not proceed due to the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Spokesmen from the IOC and Japanese government have since rejected the report. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

CNN —

Six Polish swimmers have had to return home from the Tokyo Olympics due to an administrative error by the Polish Swimming Federation (PZP).

“I would like to express my great regret, sadness, and bitterness at the situation,” PZP director Pawel Slominski said in a statement released Monday.

Alicja Tchórz, Aleksandra Polańska, Mateusz Chowaniec, Dominika Kossakowska, Jan Hołub and Bartosz Piszczorowicz, who were forced to return from Tokyo, called for the organization’s entire board to resign immediately over the incident in an open letter addressed to the PZP director Slominski.

The open letter issued Sunday was signed by 16 other Polish swimmers and accused the PZP of not understanding FINA’s regulations.

“Recent incidents have destroyed the trust,” Polish swimmers, who returned home on Sunday, said in the open letter.

“Several of us had to come back to Poland because of the neglect, and our dream of becoming Olympians have been taken away from us,” they added.

READ: Tokyo 2020 boss not ruling out last minute cancellation of Olympic Games

Eugene Hoshiko/AP/FILE In this April 26, 2021, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing staff prepare a swimming test event at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, one of the venues of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo.

’Unprecedented event’

The original Polish team comprised 23 members who traveled to Tokyo to take part in the Olympic Games.

“The actions of the Association led to an unprecedented event in the history of Polish sport,” the letter reads.

“In addition, Polish swimming – both in the eyes of the public and potential sponsors – has been exposed as a laughingstock, and it will have a glaring effect on all competitors who compete in the white and red colors on a daily basis,” the letter adds.

Poland’s Culture and Sports Ministry urged the PZP president “to immediately submit explanations” over the incident, according to a statement published by the government body on Monday.

The ministry will analyze, and consequences are coming after games, the statement said.